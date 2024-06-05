Boughali: “The ANP Army’s Relationship With The People Thwarted Machinations And Conspiracies”

The head of the National People’s Assembly, Mr. Ibrahim Boughali, confirmed on Wednesday in Algiers that consolidating the ANP army’s relationship with the people has averted manifold machinations and thwarted many conspiracies through which lurking enemies tried to undermine Algeria’s unity, security and stability.

In a speech he delivered during the opening of a parliamentary day on “The cohesion of the people and their army, strength and stability for the homeland, an army-nation bond,” in the presence of the Presidential Advisor in charge of non-governmental organizations and human rights, Mr. Hamid Lounaoussi, Mr. Boughali said that the new Algeria that “realized that its strengths lie in National cohesion, collective awareness, and unity heading towards construction, adhering to its components, proud of its history, its authority, and its victorious revolution, which was based on the foundations of liberation, emancipation, and human dignity.”

He stressed, by the way, that “strengthening national cohesion between the various components of society and consolidating the army’s relationship with the people is a weapon that prevented our enemies from opportunities to attack us, refuted many machinations, and thwarted many conspiracies through which lurking enemies tried to harm a homeland that they have not yet understood the extent of its power, the integrity of its sovereignty, its remoteness, and its security.” “From their malicious goals, thanks to the enormous sacrifices that successive generations have been making on this pure land for centuries.”

Mr. Boughali also highlighted the keenness of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, “every time, to stress the importance of this distinguished cohesion, as he repeatedly pointed out that the People’s National Army remains an integral part of the people and that the army forces are working hard to enhance internal stability with their full commitment to protecting National sovereignty and the sanctity of the homeland’s soil.”

In the same regard, Mr. Boughali underscored that “the cohesion of the Algerian People’s National Army with the people will remain a basic pillar that ignites the flame of enthusiasm to defend the sanctity of our land and lead to the creation of a cohesive and strong society capable of confronting various challenges and embodying the highest meanings of patriotism and belonging and confirming to friend and foe that Algeria is immune to enemies.” It will remain a unified country inhabited by one people who aspire to build a bright and promising future for future generations.”

He pointed out that “a safe and stable Algeria, thanks to the vigilance of its proud people and its strong army, has charted the right path and headed towards a real take-off, and on every occasion it gives lessons of unity and cohesion that bolster its strength and enhance its prestige.

Mr. Boughali concluded by saying, “What is a source of pride and contentment is that our People’s National Army, the fortified shield of the homeland, has not been distracted from strengthening this close bond by its enormous tasks in monitoring dangers, protecting the vast borders on land, sea and air, combating terrorism and organized crime, defending national sovereignty, and ensuring Security and stability for citizens throughout the country.”

It is worth noting that this parliamentary day witnessed the presentation of lectures on several topics, including “the historical context of the army-nation bond” and “the military institution’s carrying out its constitutional duties in light of the eternal cohesion with the Algerian people,” as well as “the cohesion of the people with their army, in order to strengthen the path of the new Algeria.”