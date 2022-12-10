CAF to Choose AFCON’s Hosting Countries

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is waiting for confirmation of the countries that have expressed their intention to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on the date set by CAF, which is December 16, before sending inspection committees to these countries before the official announcement on February 10, 2023, for the organizer of AFCON 2025, Echorouk learned, from informed sources

A source close to CAF told Echorouk that the Confederation of African Football is considering assigning 2025, 2027, and 2029 editions to countries that have confirmed their candidacy to host the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the same source, Algeria is the first country to confirm its candidacy to host AFCON 2025. Then Morocco, and then Nigeria and Benin in a joint file, and therefore, “CAF” is considering assigning these countries the next editions of this continental competition.

Another source told Echorouk that AFCON 2025 will take place in North Africa, whether in Algeria or Morocco and then in Nigeria and Benin, to return to North Africa, especially since most African countries are not ready to bring African teams to their soil due to the problems they are experiencing, whether in terms of infrastructure or lack of financial resources, except for some few countries, all other countries do not have stadiums or hotels, especially since this competition will be played by 24 teams, and they need great capabilities.

Regarding the Algerian file, a source close to the Algerian Football Federation told Echorouk that “the Algerian federation is in the process of preparing everything that the “CAF” requests to be ready before next Friday, the date specified by the African Union to receive the request for hosting this event, which includes in addition to the stadiums and existing facilities, the conditions that the “government approval” obliges officials of the candidate countries to host AFCON to provide all guarantees for the success of the football event.

Echorouk source confirmed that the Algerian federation, which is working these days on preparing the CHAN 2023, which will be held in Algeria starting from the 13th of next January, is doing a great job day and night to present a strong file to receive a consensus from the members of the Confederation of African Football, which will be sent in the specified date.

Algeria had confirmed its hosting of the 2025 African Cup of Nations in a file previously sent to the CAF, especially after it was the first to officially announce its intention to run for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, and this was through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderrezak Sabkak, who said during the CHAN draw: “We decided to submit a strong file to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.