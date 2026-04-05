An official document issued by the Moroccan government, which has been circulated in the local press, highlights a list of new neighbourhoods targeted for the forced displacement of thousands of families, along with the apartments, buildings, and structures slated for demolition in Rabat. This initiative aims to clear the capital of its residents to cater to what is described as the “real estate mafia” and Zionist interests.

Rabat, like many other Moroccan cities, has experienced demolitions and forced evictions for months, prompting widespread anger and ongoing protests. This discontent is particularly fueled by claims from Moroccan human rights activists that the properties are intended for allocation to foreign investors, primarily Zionists. The campaign to demolish citizens’ homes and seize their land has continued relentlessly, even during harsh weather conditions and the school year.

Recently, authorities have resorted to excessive force to forcibly displace families, as evidenced by recent events in Casablanca. While the demolition of homes and buildings along the coastal strip of the Ocean district is in an advanced stage, new neighbourhoods and alleyways not previously slated for demolition have now been added to the list.

Local media reports that the initial list of buildings designated for demolition in Rabat has already been released. Still, it is being updated periodically without justification, expanding the demolition area and causing significant anxiety among thousands of families.

Previously, local authorities in Rabat approved a “development plan” that sparked public outrage among residents and human rights activists. Elected officials insisted that the “expansion project” did not involve demolitions; however, this has proven to be false.

In this context, various Moroccan organisations, political parties, and activist groups have expressed their outrage at the continued forced displacement of citizens from their homes and the unjust seizure of their lands, which are being given to influential figures and foreigners, with particular emphasis on Zionists.

Human rights organisations have declared that the situation in Rabat represents a “dangerous project” to empty the city of its original inhabitants in favour of the so-called “real estate mafia” and foreign interests. They criticise the authorities, who are meant to protect citizens but are instead siding with foreign entities against their own populace.

Furthermore, these organisations assert that the actions in Rabat constitute “class cleansing” and a new form of “real estate colonisation,” aimed at transforming historic and working-class neighbourhoods into “a playground for foreign investments,” completely disregarding the history of these neighbourhoods and the future of their residents.

They also emphasise that the demolitions occurring in Rabat and other cities are being carried out “without legal basis,” highlighting numerous violations and abuses against citizens.