Car Installation File To Be Discussed In The National Investment Sessions

The national symposium for economic recovery will be held starting from Saturday in Algiers, under the supervision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The symposium will include discussion sessions in the form of workshops based on four axes of action, namely supporting institutions, promoting national production and exports, improving the investment environment, and governance of public economic institutions, with a focus on integration, while the participants will take advantage of the symposium to present the file of installing and manufacturing cars and reviving the handling sector, which is still shrouded in mystery.

The head of the National Council for Consultation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, Adel Ben Sassi, told Echorouk that the council will participate in the national symposium for industrial revival scheduled for December 4-6 in Algiers, through four specialized representatives of the handling and mechanics exchange and industry experts, and it will be an opportunity to raise the file of car installation and handling activity for the manufacture of spare parts locally, which was stagnating since 2019, despite all the measures taken by the governments, asking; “what are the committee composed of representatives from the sectors of industry, finance and trade, waiting for to release the results of studying the files, and the manufacturing and the installation operations have been frozen since years although it does not serve the national economy!”

“Within the framework of the activity of the handling exchange, many foreign investors expressed their desire to enter the Algerian market and invest in the field of car assembly, spare parts manufacturing and handling, even without obtaining any concessions, they are only wishing to start practising the activity, but they did not receive a response until now. The foreign investors will not wait long and the competition imposed by the international market requires speed in making decisions”, he added.

Regarding the new draft investment law, the spokesman said, “Although the amended version did not bring significant developments, and is similar to the current version of the law adopted since 2016, it is stimulating and is supposed to give flexibility to those wishing to enter the Algerian market. The most important thing is to stop bureaucracy and obstacles and facilitate entry into the Algerian market”. He gave the example of Senegal, which allows investors to establish a company within 120 minutes, while the process takes a long time in Algeria, which collides with many barriers.

In this context, the Chairman of the National Council for Consultation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises explained that during the investment sessions, the focus will be on the necessity of easing documents, liberalizing the initiative, and the need to expedite the release of reorganizing the car market to be able to face global competition and that the handling projects should see the light.

According to him, today the process of importing spare parts for the oil sector drains 5 billion dollars annually, and sometimes the bill reaches 10 billion dollars, adding; “We also demand to ensure the stability of legislation, especially those related to the investment sector, as the defect today is not in the laws but in the way of working.”

The Ministry of Industry revealed, on Monday, in a statement, that a national symposium on industrial recovery will be organized between December 4 and 6 under the slogan “Together to Raise the Challenge”, to establish a strategic vision for the industrial sector that is relied upon to revive and revitalize the national economy to advance its growth and to mobilize all actors in the sector around the objectives of economic recovery, especially import substitution and the development of exports of industrial products.

According to the same source, it is mainly about discussing the mechanisms of economic recovery with all actors in the sector from industrial companies of all kinds, project holders including start-up companies, actors in the industrial goods market, institutions concerned with support and supervision in the field of industry, studies or research centres directed and experts as well to urge industrial enterprises to dialogue and discuss with their partners in other sectors to benefit from all possible aspects of cooperation.

The symposium also aims to recruit local and expatriate national competencies to benefit from their experiences and involve all actors around the objectives and plan of the Ministry of Industry and involve them in implementing the action plan.