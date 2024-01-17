Comprehensive Security Plan to Protect Algiers Great Mosque

A decree signed by the Minister of Interior, Local Communities and Urban Development reveals a comprehensive plan to secure the vicinity of the Algiers Great Mosque, by preventing the construction of any illegal building adjacent to the religious edifice or any facility that obscures it and preventing the flight of any glider or drone over it.

The Executive Decree in issue 2 of the Official Gazette for 2024, signed by the Minister of Interior, Brahim Merad, specified the modalities for preparing a security plan for the perimeter of protection for the Algiers Great Mosque in implementation of the provisions of Article 6 of Executive Decree No. 21-75 issued in February 2021, which includes the establishment of the perimeter of protection for the Great Mosque, controlling its borders and the security rules applied to it.

The decision aims to determine the methods for preparing a security plan for the perimeter of protection for the Algiers Great Mosque and its content, called the “security plan.” The decree defined the security scheme as a document that includes all the procedures and provisions that aim to ensure the security and safety of the Great Mosque and the means and equipment necessary for that.

The security plan includes the land, air and sea space specified in the executive decree. It is prepared under the supervision of the governor of Algiers, in consultation with the authority charged with securing the Algiers Great Mosque and in coordination with the concerned departments. It is presented to the security committee of the state of Algiers for approval, and the committee may also seek the assistance of any party or persons with the necessary experience and qualifications to contribute to its work.

The security plan includes procedures and measures that regulate activities within the protection perimeter of the Algiers Great Mosque, especially those related to preventing flying activities by drones, parachutes, balloons, gliders, or any flying object. The decree also stipulates preventing the completion, construction, or installation of a permanent facility. It would partially or completely obscure the Algiers Great Mosque or distort or hide its aesthetic aspect, as well as the procedures related to the process of cleaning the protection perimeter of all illegally constructed buildings or facilities stipulated in Article 11 of Executive Decree No. 21-75 of February 2021.

The executive decree specified the provisions related to the installation of telecommunications equipment, advertising signs, or any other urban equipment, and in addition to the procedures and measures stipulated previously, the security plan also specifies all data and arrangements related to preventing threats and dangers that could affect the security and safety of the Great Mosque, especially the sensitive points inside the protected perimeter of the mosque.

The decree also specified the traffic plan within the protection perimeter of the Algiers Great Mosque and also subjected the methods of constructing buildings, facilities and activities to the provisions of Articles 10 and 11 of Executive Decree No. 21-75 of February 2021.

The decree allowed the security plan to be subject to updating or review once a year and whenever necessary, according to the same procedures. It also obligated the competent administrative authorities to undertake the necessary studies assigned to them to enrich the security plan and to find solutions related to the urban aspect and other possible bodies that are compatible with the religious and cultural character of the Algiers Great Mosque whenever necessary.