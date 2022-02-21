Confiscation Of Real Estate, Factories, Cars And Treasures Of Bouchouareb

The Algerian judiciary moved “urgently” to carry out the seizure of the apparent and hidden properties of the former fugitive Minister of Industry, Abdelsalam Bouchouareb, by order of the Economic and Financial Criminal Court of Sidi M’hamedin the upper part of the capital Algiers, whose value is estimated at 200 billion centimes.

In follow-up to what “Echorouk” previously reported exclusively about the fugitive minister selling two apartments of his property in the French capital, Paris, at a value of 45 billion centimes, and an attempt to sell his property inside the country, and in a proactive step to recover the looted funds, in implementation of the policy of the President of the Republic, the first judge of the country who has stressed since taking office that he will not forsake his pledges to recover these funds looted by the “gang” and the “financial cartel”.

So, the Algerian judiciary dealt a severe blow to one of the most prominent architects of the ruin of the Algerian economy, namely Abdelsalam Bouchouareb.

The judiciary thwarted all the latter’s plans to circumvent the Algerian authorities and to tamper with the rulings issued by the Algerian justice in the name of the Algerian people, as all of his property in Algeria was seized, while taking all measures that fall within the framework of judicial agreements with France to implement the immediate seizure of all the properties of the fugitive minister represented in 3 apartments located in the heart of the capital, Paris.

And in exclusive details of the seizures, reliable sources revealed to “Echorouk” that the judicial police, under the supervision of the Economic and Financial Criminal Court in Sidi M’hamed, raided, in civilian clothes, Villa No. 04, located on Hawassin Al-Hadi Street in the municipality of Cherraga in Algiers, adjacent to the Al Qods shopping center belonging to its real owner, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who previously leased it to the Iraqi embassy for several years before he left and registered it in his mother’s name.

Inside the Bouchouareb Palace, a treasure trove of expensive jewelry and ornaments was found, and very significant sums of money were seized in hard currency, “the euro and the dollar”, as well as two luxury German-made cars, and valuable movables that were found inside the luxury villa, whose financial value exceeds 200 billion centimes, as it was immediately booked.

The judicial authorities did not stop there, but also on the same day seized 10 properties of the fugitive minister, which are real estate and apartments of various forms, regular apartments and duplex apartments, as well as a well-known factory on the eastern side of the capital.

According to “Echorouk” sources, the seizure process continued until the early hours of Monday morning, and is in full swing to the point of writing these lines, with the Algerian judicial authorities dealing a painful blow to the parties that tried to obstruct the process of recovering looted funds abroad, as required by the agreements. .

“Echorouk” had earlier tackled the details of the fugitive minister’s sale of two apartments in the most prestigious neighborhoods of the French capital, Paris. A square meter acquired in June 2006 for 1.18 million euros to the name “ETCHEVERRY”, and the second is located in “Dante Street”, where its value exceeds one million euros, and it was sold to a Frenchman through an intermediary.

In return for the sale of two apartments, the sons of Bouchouareb bought a luxury apartment in the most prestigious streets of the capital of Paris, precisely in the Champs Elysees, near the Claridge Hotel, for one million euros.

As a reminder, the fugitive minister is wanted by the Algerian judiciary which has issued 4 judicial rulings against him, with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each case in which he is pursued, with the confirmation of the international arrest warrant issued against him.