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Consumers Will Not Have Their Electricity Turned Off For Missing Just One Bill

Imane Kimouche / English version: Dalila Henache
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Consumers Will Not Have Their Electricity Turned Off For Missing Just One Bill

The Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies now prohibits electricity providers from disconnecting service after only one unpaid bill.
Providers may disconnect electricity service only if a second bill remains unpaid and all required notifications and warnings have been issued.
In response to a written question from MP Belalem Ahmed regarding sudden power cuts, the Ministry confirmed that residential customers are legally protected from immediate outages after a single unpaid bill.
Minister Mourad Adjal responded on March 25, 2026, that electricity will be cut only if the second bill is unpaid and all warnings have been issued. This measure considers social circumstances while ensuring the ongoing provision of public energy services.
The Ministry stated that these measures seek to balance payment obligations with the assurance of reliable, high-quality electricity service for all.
The Ministry, in partnership with Sonelgaz, reaffirms its commitment to enforcing regulations, ensuring fair treatment of citizens, and maintaining the quality and continuity of electricity supply.
This assurance follows numerous citizen complaints about sudden outages. It addresses concerns about disconnections after a single unpaid bill and reaffirms the state’s commitment to protecting consumer rights.

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