Corruption Case: Abdelmalek Sellal Acquitted For The First Time

The penal pole specialized in the fight against financial and economic crime of the Sidi M’hamed court (Algiers) sentenced, on Monday, the former director of cabinet of the Prime Ministry, Mustapha Karim Rahiel, to 3 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 DA, while the former Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal was acquitted, in cases related to corruption in the eastern wilaya or province of Bejaia.

In the same case, the businessman Laalaoui Mahmoud was sentenced to (2) years in prison with a fine of 100,000 DA, while the former wali or governor of Bejaia, Ould Salah Zitouni and the former secretary general of the said wilaya, Idir Brahim, were discharged.

The accused Rahiel and Laalaoui were sentenced to pay 100,000 DA in indemnities to the Public Treasury.

As a reminder, the criminal division specialized in the fight against financial and economic crime of the Sidi M’hamed court had requested, last Monday, a sentence of seven (7) years in prison and a fine of one (1) million DA against the former Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal.

A sentence of three (3) years in prison and a fine of 100,000 DA was also requested against his Secretary General, Mustapha Rahiel, the former wali or governor of Bejaia, Ouled Salah Zitouni and the former secretary general of the wilaya, Idir Brahim, as well as the businessman Laâlaoui Mahmoud.

The former Prime Minister and his cabinet director are being prosecuted in corruption cases in the wilaya or province of Béjaïa, notably for “abuse of office and granting of undue advantages”.