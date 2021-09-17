Covid19 Vaccine: Saidal Laboratories To Manufacture First Batch in Algeria 

The manufacturing of the first batch of the COVID19 vaccine (Sinovac) in Algeria, in partnership with the Chinese laboratory, will be on September 29, the Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Abderrahmane Lotfi Benbahmed, said.



Benbahmed said in an interview with “La Patrie News” website, that the vaccine factory affiliated to Saidal will manufacture 1.3 million doses during October 2021, to gradually reach more than 5 million doses in January 2022.



“Algeria will produce an average of 65 million doses annually of the vaccine, and the production may reach 8 million doses per month, and it will also go towards exporting the vaccine to Arab and African countries, after covering Algeria’s needs by nearly 50 million doses.

Early in September the World Health Organization published an article on its website that provides a summary of those interim recommendations.

“The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization issued interim recommendations for the use of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine is not recommended for persons younger than 18 years of age, pending the results of further studies in that age group”, it said.