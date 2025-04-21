Criminal BHL’s Democracy Will Not Find a Way to the Victorious Algeria

According to a press release by the National Observatory for Civil Society, civil society activists condemned hostile remarks and campaigns interfering in Algeria’s internal affairs and reiterated their unconditional support for state institutions and its foreign policy.

Civil society activists denounced the hostile statements against Algeria by the extremist Bernard-Henri Lévy, affirming their unconditional support for the state’s institutions and foreign policy.

In this regard, the Observatory noted that “the various and diverse civil society organisations, with their associations, unions, student organisations, and mass movements, imbued with the spirit of November, were not surprised by the croaking of the fanatical extremist known as Bernard-Henri Lévy during his media outbursts.

He advocated, with his hands stained with the blood of innocents, for the policies and positions of yesterday’s coloniser, hostile to the land from which he was expelled, along with his fellow colonisers and usurping settlers, who have not comprehended that the land has been returned to its people.”

The Observatory’s statement indicated that “the idea of a strong Algeria, with its institutions and civil society, seems to still weigh heavily on the hearts of those accustomed to fishing in troubled waters,” citing the positions of “those who are still unable to grasp the new dynamics generated by the awareness of youth and the maturity of institutions.”

He stressed that civil society organisations “reserve the right to pursue legal action against anyone who would dare to interfere in internal affairs or use civil society as a vehicle for their destructive colonialist ideas.”

He also pointed out that “the memory issue was never a colonial rent. Rather, it is the cause of a nation that believes in the struggle of its ancestors, which did not and will not end with the attainment of independence. Rather, it continues generation after generation against all those who attempt to obscure the crimes of the brutal coloniser, including massacres, holocausts, nuclear tests, and mines planted thousands of kilometres away, and against all those who attempt to sow discord and division between the people and their state institutions.”

Civil society activists concluded that “the democracy that the criminal Bernard Henri-Lévy exported to some countries, which led their peoples to seas of blood, divisions, and strife for which they are still paying the price, will not find its way to victorious Algeria.”