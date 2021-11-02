Decision On Car Dealerships’ Appeals To Be Announced By The Industry Ministry

The Ministry of Industry will decide on the appeals of approved car dealerships regarding the import of cars on Thursday, i.e. tomorrow, or within a few days at the latest, by responding positively or negatively to these appeals.

The Appeals Committee studied 9 files, including a file of an importer of Chinese cars, in which it resorted to a request to consult the legal advisor of the ministry, another that was rejected because of a partnership with a Turkish dealer, and 7 other files without leaked information about the committee’s decision regarding them.

Sources related to the file said in a statement to Echorouk that the fate of the approved car dealerships who filed for appeals with the Technical Secretariat for the recently formed appeals, will be determined Thursday, as economic dealers deposited 65 files or applications to approve importing cars, 30 of which were studied so far, and all of them were rejected, while 20 dealerships filed an appeal with the Technical Secretariat of Appeals, and the Appeals Committee has studied 9 files so far, one of which is for a dealership who requested the import of a famous Chinese mark and asked for legal advice on his file by the Appeals Committee, and another was rejected as a result of a Turkish partnership prohibited by law, while no data was leaked about the fate of the other seven appeals, which will be revealed on Thursday.

Previously, the Algerian car dealership assembly sent an open letter to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, explaining the situation of the car market, and calling for an acceleration in granting them credits to start the activity, to save them from bankruptcy as a result of freezing their activity 5 years ago, because of what they called the “5 + 5” group which dominated the installation activity in the era of the previous regime, and the dealerships pledged to sell cars to citizens at a price starting from DZD 990.000, including all fees, while they revealed wholesale abuses by “multi-brands” dealerships.

In an open letter addressed to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, whose content was previously published by Echorouk, the Algerian car dealership group said; “We want to inform you, Mr President, of the prices that we intend to adopt at the beginning of our activity. The city’s tourism cars will range between DZD 990,000 and DZD 1.8 million, calculating all fees, according to the vehicle’s brand, and a utility car and light trucks will start from DZD 1.05 million, while “pickup” cars will be offered for sale at a price starting from DZD 2.3 million, accounting all fees, and concerning heavyweight trucks, the price will range between DZD 1.9 and DZD 4.7 million, depending on the brands”.