Defense Ministry: “Two Million Doses Of Anti-Corona Vaccines Brought From China”

A military plane belonging to our Air Force landed at Boufarik Air Base carrying two million doses of anti-covid-19 vaccines, acquired from the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) revealed in a statement published on its web page.

“In the framework of the reinforcement of the efforts of the national health system, and in order to ensure the availability of the necessary means to stem the spread of the Coronavirus, one (01) military aircraft belonging to our Air Force landed, yesterday evening, Sunday, September 05, 2021 at the Air Base of Boufarik/1st Military Region, on board a delivery of two (02) million doses of anti-covid-19 vaccines, acquired from the People’s Republic of China,” the same source said.

This operation, which will be followed by similar operations for the supply of new deliveries of vaccines in the coming days and weeks in order to consolidate the national health system, reflects once again the full readiness of the National People’s Army to respond to the call of the Motherland and to be at the service of the Algerian people in all circumstances and to perfectly accomplish its humanitarian missions.

