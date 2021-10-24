Deputies Respond Today To Macron’s Hostile Remarks

The deputies of the People’s National Assembly were quick to respond to the wanton abuses of their French counterparts against Algeria after the latter deliberately falsified the facts related to the internal situation in the country, by organizing a parliamentary symposium, Monday, at the headquarters of the Assembly, with the aim of responding to these hostile French debates that come in the context of tense relations between Algeria and France in the aftermath of French President Emmanuel Macron’s offensive and low-down statements on the memory file.

According to the Vice-President of the People’s National Assembly, Youcef Adjisa, the attack on Algeria by French parliamentarians is unacceptable, especially since these successive stances from French officials come in a timeless context in which the official authorities in France deliberately exploited any opportunity to attack Algeria as a country and people.

Accordingly, the deputies of the lower chamber of Parliament decided to organize this symposium, which will bring together the deputies of the Speaker of the National People’s Assembly, heads of parliamentary blocs and committees, and specialists, under the title “French Parliament… Enough proxy wars,” especially after the recent exit of the French parliamentary commission, which, in one of its last sessions, tried to blatantly interfere in the internal affairs of our country.

The Vice-President of the People’s National Assembly indicated that this symposium is an opportunity to demonstrate the unity of the political parties represented in the lower legislative chamber against the entanglements that have reached the point of French President Emmanuel Macron questioning the history of the Algerian nation. The planned symposium will also be attended by experts and representatives of civil society.

In the same context, the MP pointed out that Parliament will not remain silent again on such squabbling, and the evidence is the recent moves led by the lower chamber of deputies with all its sections in order to revive the project of criminalizing colonialism, which has remained on the backburner of Parliament for years, saying: “We will not again accept any abuse, regardless of its source, because Algeria’s history and present are above all else”.

For reference, these moves come after the tensions witnessed by Algerian-French relations against the background of the recent unacceptable and irresponsible statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he insulted the history of Algeria and its state institutions.

At the time, Parliament had expressed its utter “discontent” with what it described as the “hostile statements” of French President Emmanuel Macron against Algeria, stressing that these statements would “strain relations between the two countries,” and according to the statement of the legislature, Macron’s statements “do not hide only an intention to blatantly interfere in the affairs of an independent and fully sovereign state, which has its say and weight in international forums and deals with its partners and neighbors in terms of equality within frameworks defined by international norms, laws, charters and agreements.

The deputies’ statement added that Algeria “cannot succumb to a desperate attempt to belittle it, an attempt that is nothing more than an electoral campaign that has fueled its meager rhetoric from fallacies that work to direct French public opinion and cover up the real crises that France is experiencing internally and externally”.