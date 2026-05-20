Disagreements, Now a Thing of the Past: Robert Ménard Bears Responsibility

French officials continue to express growing satisfaction over the return of calm in Algerian-French relations. The latest to underscore this positive shift was Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, widely viewed as one of the principal architects of the French initiative aimed at restoring dialogue and easing tensions after nearly two years of an unprecedented diplomatic crisis.

Unlike his predecessor, Bruno Retailleau, whose hardline rhetoric, hateful politics and confrontational approach had strained ties with Algiers, Nuñez has championed a policy centered on cooperation and pragmatic engagement rather than political escalation.

Although the planned visit of Algerian Interior Minister Saïd Sayoud to Paris has been postponed due to scheduling constraints on the French side, Nuñez made a significant statement during an interview with the French television channel BFMTV on Tuesday, May 19. He declared that relations between France and Algeria had effectively “returned to normal,” signaling what appears to be the official end of a prolonged period of political and diplomatic friction.

Nuñez thus became the first senior French official to openly acknowledge the end of the crisis. His remarks came just one day after comments by French Justice Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin, who also pointed to clear progress on several sensitive issues that had previously remained unresolved.

“Relations are good and have resumed,” Darmanin stated. “These are two major countries discussing security matters. Things are back on track.” He further confirmed the restoration of security cooperation between the two nations, adding: “We have re-established security relations that had been interrupted.”

Highlighting the tangible progress achieved in recent months, Nuñez expressed satisfaction that Algeria had issued approximately 150 consular permits since his visit to Algiers in mid-February — a result that sharply contrasts with the record of his predecessor at the Beauvau Palace, who failed to secure a single permit over the course of an entire year.

This development is increasingly viewed in Paris as evidence of the failure of the confrontational strategy previously promoted within Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government under pressure from the former Interior Minister.

Discussing the renewed areas of cooperation with Algerian authorities, Nuñez explained that current efforts are focused primarily on immigration management, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism coordination. He emphasized that the cooperation remains reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

The French Interior Minister also acknowledged the uniquely sensitive nature of Franco-Algerian relations, stating: “Relations with Algeria have always been complicated at times, but they are essential and indispensable. Millions of people in France maintain direct or indirect ties with Algeria. We must preserve good relations with Algeria.”He added that restoring and maintaining this relationship has been one of his principal priorities since taking office.

In a separate development, Nuñez publicly held Robert Ménard responsible for the legal troubles he currently faces. The far-right mayor of Béziers risks a prison sentence and a fine of up to €75,000 following legal proceedings initiated after he refused to officiate the marriage of an Algerian man to a French woman more than two years ago — a decision critics described as discriminatory and politically motivated.

Commenting on the affair, Nuñez stated: “Robert Ménard should have respected the law. Nothing in French legislation allows a mayor to prevent a marriage under such circumstances. The Constitution and French law are perfectly clear on this matter. Only the courts are entitled to rule.”According to reports from BFMTV, Ménard has been summoned to appear before the appeals court in the coming weeks.

As for the anticipated visit of Algerian Interior Minister Saïd Sayoud to Paris, Nuñez confirmed that the trip would not take place this week due to scheduling pressures. However, he indicated that preparations are ongoing and that both sides are working to finalize the arrangements. “We will see what happens starting next week,” he said. “We are finalizing the details of the visit.”

He added that the meeting would bring together not only the two ministers but also senior security officials from both countries, reflecting the renewed depth of cooperation between Paris and Algiers.

The recent statements from French officials reflect a clear political will on both sides to move beyond the tensions that have strained Algerian-French relations over the past two years. Through renewed dialogue, restored security cooperation, and a more pragmatic diplomatic approach led by Laurent Nuñez, Paris and Algiers appear determined to rebuild trust and stabilize a relationship that remains strategically and historically essential for both nations.

At the same time, the controversy surrounding Robert Ménard highlights the ongoing political and ideological divisions within France regarding immigration and relations with Algeria. While diplomatic tensions may be easing at the state level, domestic debates over identity, law, and integration continue to influence the broader political climate.