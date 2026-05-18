This Is President Tebboune’s Message To Algerian Students

On Monday, the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressed his confidence that Algerian students and youth are aware of the progress their country has made in various sectors of activity, in fulfillment of the covenant with the proud Algerian people and with the righteous martyrs.

In a message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Student Day (May 19, 1956), the President of the Republic stated: “We are fully confident that students and youth are aware of the magnitude of the reforms witnessed by the higher education and scientific research sector, and the steps their country has taken in other sectors, in fulfillment of the covenant with the proud Algerian people and with the righteous martyrs, whose sacrifices I recall with you on this 70th anniversary of Student Day with reverence and respect, and on this occasion, we humbly pray for their pure souls.”

The President of the Republic also reiterated his pride in the young students in university lecture halls, institutes, and Algerian higher schools, and in the components of the higher education and scientific research family who are working to “improve the quality of education and training, develop scientific research, and link the scientific and intellectual output of the university to economic activity and public life.”

In the same context, the President of the Republic pointed out that “the Algerian people, who are proud of you, the youth of the nation, and of your loyalty to sacrifices that history preserves as glories for generations, stand at every historical juncture before glimpses of pride and honor,” recalling the groups of Algerian students, both inside and outside the country, who joined the ranks of the National Liberation Army in May 1956 in support positions and battlefields.

He mentioned, in this regard, that “those students, from the struggling children of Algeria at that time, were, in the context of that historical circumstance, a well-off group, but with their noble character, they chose freedom and dignity over the temptations of status and privilege, and thus achieved glory and immortality.”

The President of the Republic Mr. Tebboune added: “They are immortal with their renewed memory, and you are their best successors as you pave your way to success in the embrace of a university that is a partner in transformations and keeps pace with technology and knowledge, for which the state annually allocates huge credits, and whose structures have been strengthened in recent years with many achievements, including specialized higher schools, integrated university poles, and increasing support for funding scientific research, creativity, and innovation.”

All of this, as highlighted by the President of the Republic, confirms the Algerian state’s keenness to “invest in the sector and ensure its sustainability, integrate the university into a modern productive economy, by attracting competence and expertise, providing an encouraging environment for university elites, and valuing the contribution of knowledge in empowering the foundations of the modern state.”