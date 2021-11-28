Disappearance Of 37 Thousand Importers From Algerian Market!

The number of Algerian importers decreased from 46,000 to 9,000 dealers after the cleansing process that affected commercial registers within the framework of the procedures initiated by the Ministry of Trade to regulate the field of importing goods, products and raw materials destined for sale as they are, and to eliminate the owners of fake and non-conforming records.

As a result, 37,000 importers disappeared from the Algerian market is in a record circumstance, including 6 thousand “fake” dealers, while the commercial register directed at importing these materials remains valid until December 31st .

The head of the National Committee for Algerian Economic Dealers Noumane Ismail said in a statement to “Echorouk” that the National Committee contacted the Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion last week, in order to address the confusion that currently exists for economic dealers who are active in importing raw materials, products and goods destined for sale in their condition.

In its response, ministry stated that for customers who have done bank domiciliation before the date of last December 31st, they can release their goods in the old commercial register, which is valid until December 31st, after which they can obtain the new commercial register at the beginning of the new year 2022, and called on all importers to practice their activity in an ordinary manner and not obey rumors.

According to the same source, the Ministry of Trade confirmed that for those who want to obtain a new commercial registration for import or who have not modified their commercial registration yet, they must wait until the beginning of the new year, and our interlocutor stressed that these clarifications came based on complaints submitted by active economic dealers.

Noumane Ismail said that dealers inquired about the reason for stopping the extraction and renewal of commercial registers, as they did not receive a response. He also expressed displeasure at the inclusion of a large list of materials in the “other” tariff item for products currently prohibited from bank settlement, calling for a re-examining of the list.

According to our interlocutor, for the materials classified under the other tariff item, importers are asking to re-sifting the list of the relevant materials, noting that this tariff category contains some materials that are of great importance in the market and their import has been suspended, which may significantly affect prices, and even abundance, and citing in this context, the example of infant formula powder.

The head of the National Association of Economic Dealers explained that some importers resort to importing goods under the tariff item “others” to escape paying duties, but others do not find an appropriate customs tariff clause for the products they import, and are forced to adopt the “other” clause.