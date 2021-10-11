-- -- -- / -- -- --
Djamel Belmadi: “The Match Against Niger In Niamey Will Not Be Easy”

Toufik.A / English version: Dalia Henache
The coach of Algeria’s national team, Djamel Belmadi, warned his players against the Niger national team’s reaction during today’s match in the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, given several factors, most notably the climatic conditions in which it will take place.

Djamel Belmadi expected that the Niger match in Niamey would not be easy, as he expressed during the statements he made after the first leg, citing a previous match of the national team during the eighties and its historical formation when it won in Algeria by four goals before losing in Niamey and stated: “We were not surprised by what the Niger national team in the first stage of the match”.

“We have now been warned before the return match. We know that the climatic conditions will be complicated. On Tuesday there will be an opponent who wants revenge. I don’t think they will play for qualification, but they will play for rehabilitation.”

