Eight Algerian Players In The Top Of European Leagues

Until the end of the first three months of the various European leagues, there are a large number of Algerian players that fight with clubs to win the titles and are strongly nominated to be at the top at the end of the football season.

In Italy, the nomination of Naples or Milan for the Calcio title becomes logical, after nine rounds they are in the lead with 25 points, meaning that they each scored eight wins and only drew once and away from home.



On Sunday, Naples came in a draw in Rome and Milan came in a draw away at Juventus. Ismael Bennacer’s club and Faouzi Ghoulam, Adam Ounas club are ahead of third place with seven points, and Juventus with ten points will be a unique spherical event if an Algerian gets this Calcio title in this season, on the verge of the World Cup competition, and in the French Ligue 1, in which Paris Saint-Germain club is still tough for the Algerians.

OGC Nice club, which includes the trio of Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui and Andy Delort, is in third place and is missing one match that, if it will win, will rise to second place with six points behind Paris Saint-Germain.



Nice is currently performing one of its best seasons under the leadership of coach Galtier, where Boudaoui constantly plays as a key element and Atal recovers his great level from one match to another, as he did against Olympique Lyonnais when he turned the scales of the match, according to his coach and the French press.



In the largest leagues of the world in England, Riyad Mahrez’s club ranks third, but only two points behind the top of clubs Chelsea, and they are expected to lead England, after they showed their striking strength after nine rounds, while Said Benaahma’s club impresses the followers with their deserved fourth rank under the constant leadership of Benrahma, who is a key player and who plays in a position other than his position as a free striker contributes to the brilliance of his club far from the lead with only five points, and in addition to these players, others are fighting for titles in inferior leagues such as the duo Sofiane Feghouli and Rachid Ghezzal in Turkey and Amoura Mohamed Amine in Switzerland, whose club plays in the championship in fourth place.