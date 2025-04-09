El-Djeich Magazine: Armed Forces’ Historical Responsibility in Protecting Borders

The Army’s High Command emphasized that victorious Algeria is taking giant strides toward comprehensive development and progress through massive strategic projects and is now firmly advancing on the path to advancement and prosperity.

The editorial in the latest issue of El-Djeich magazine, titled “Securing the Present for a Brighter Future,” asserted that “victorious Algeria is today taking giant strides toward comprehensive development and progress through massive strategic projects that, until recently, seemed unattainable, even a fantasy to some slackers.”

The magazine noted that these achievements confirm that “Algeria is now firmly on the path to progress and prosperity, confidently moving toward securing its present and looking forward to a brighter future”.

The magazine added that “what has been achieved in various fields and in a relatively short time proves this, particularly in the areas of food, water and health security, and many other fields, according to the vision of a wise leadership that places Algeria’s interests and sovereignty above all else.”

The military’s mouthpiece explained that “all development projects approved by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and implemented on the ground serve the citizen and meet their needs, based on the consecration of the social character of the Algerian state, derived from the literature of the victorious liberation revolution, particularly the November 1st Declaration.”

In this context, the magazine noted “the President’s affirmation, in his last regular meeting with the national media, of his commitment to maintaining the same approach, ensuring further gains at various levels, particularly those that benefit youth, who represent the foundation and core of the nation”.

In contrast, the editorial praised this important segment of society, imbued with a patriotic spirit and driven by a strong will to achieve all the set goals, as emphasized by the President of the Republic.

Considering that security and development are two complementary elements, the magazine highlighted the pivotal role of the People’s National Army as a fundamental guarantee for the continuation of this development process within a framework of security and stability. Noting that, “in a regional environment witnessing increasing volatility and security challenges, our armed forces assume a historic responsibility to protect our vast borders, combat terrorism and organized crime in all its forms, and preserve the integrity of our national territory and the sovereignty of the state by working relentlessly to acquire deterrent military power”.

In a different context, the editorial addressed the commemoration of the International Day for Mine Awareness, recalling the crime of mine-laying by French colonialism, which “killed tens of thousands of Algerians who bravely held on to their ancestral land and defended it with unparalleled ferocity, sacrificing their lives to stop the inhuman crimes perpetrated by the hateful occupier in our country.”

“Because Algeria, a country of challenges, cannot face any obstacle without overcoming it with an unwavering will of steel, our country had to rid itself of this legacy, and this is what happened thanks to the efforts of the nation’s sons, who did their utmost to achieve this goal,” the editorial concluded.