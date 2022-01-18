Eric Zemmour Provokes The Algerians By Glorifying Heinous Colonialism And Refusing To Apologize

The far-right candidate for the upcoming French presidential elections, Zionist Eric Zemmour, made new wanton provocative statements against the Algerians, by glorifying the horrendous crimes perpetrated by the brutal French occupation in Algeria.

Eric Zemmour, who boasts of being of Algerian descent, denied this origin and began attacking everything related to Algeria, and said that he wanted to talk “among men” with the Algerian leaders, refusing to make any apology by France for the heinous crimes of the French occupation of Algeria: “The apology will not be topic of discussion”, as he put it.

Moreover, the Zionist candidate, who carries ideas charged with racism and hatred towards immigrants, even though his parents are immigrants, vowed to cancel the 1968 agreement between Algeria and Paris, the agreement that gave Algerians more rights than other peoples colonized by France, in terms of freedom of movement, residence, work and study in France.

It is known that the Evian Accords, which drew up a cease-fire between Algeria and France in 1962, provided for privileges in favor of the Algerians, including freedom of movement between their mother country and the former colony. However, the French side worked hard to sign a new agreement that was agreed upon. regarding it and signing it in Algeria on December 27, 1968, by the foreign ministers of the two countries at the time, before the French side amended the terms of this agreement twice, the first on December 22, 1985, and then the one that took place in 1994, and this constituted a real blow to the privileges ensured for the Algerians.

According to the Zionist Zemmour, it is the weakness of the French leaders in the face of their Algerian counterparts that made Algeria dare, as he claimed, to his country. He said in an interview with journalists: “It is our weakness that makes the Algerian leaders show arrogant, but they will respect people who respect themselves”.

And he went on in reckless language, saying: “They will understand what I will tell them, that there is no French apology,” a demand that Algeria has not stopped demanding, for more than two decades, especially after the French Parliament enacted the February 23 law glorifying heinous French colonialism in 2005.

With much insolence and hatred, Eric Zemmour went on to defend the French occupation of Algeria and justify its vile crimes, when he said: “If we colonized Algeria for 130 years, we are neither the first nor the only ones, because Algeria has always been a fertile land for colonization, by the Romans, Arabs, Turks and Spaniards,” naively placing intentionally, everyone who passed through Algeria in an oasis basket despite the existence of fundamental differences, especially with regard to the Arabs and the Ottomans in particular, who landed in Algeria at the request of its inhabitants to help them expel the Spanish colonizer and stop the Crusade attacks.

The extreme right-wing candidate also promoted obsolete theses showing their falsity, while justifying the ignominious crimes of the French occupation: “France left more things than all the other colonists,” citing “the roads and health institutes left by France and the oil that France created that feeds 40 million Algerians.” He condoned the policy of systematic ignorance of the Algerians, depriving them of education and plundering the country’s wealth, over 132 years of French barbarism and cruelty, and the liquidation of more than five million Algerians with unparalleled brutality.

However, despite the blindness of Zemmour’s low-down racist attitudes, he admitted the occurrence of massacres that specialists dubbed as crimes against humanity: “There were massacres, clashes, I do not deny that at all, but they did not fight us with roses (he means the Algerians), it is History of the World”, but he forgot to say that the Algerians were fighting to defend their homeland, their dignity and honor, while the French were brutal and immoral aggressors.