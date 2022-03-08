Eric Zemmour Shamelessly Accuses Muslim Community Of Causing Chaos And Impoverishment In France!

The far-right candidate for the upcoming French presidential elections, Eric Zemmour, spoke about a new perception about his position on immigration, in which he expressed his approval of selective immigration to France based on race and religion, excluding Arabs and Muslims, and justified this racial discrimination by considerations related to identity, customs and traditions.

This is latest acrobatic “media exit” of this sinister politician, who comes from a family that emigrated from Algeria and denied it.

“I think that immigration has caused chaos in France and impoverished it, and therefore I do not want to make the situation worse than it is today,” Eric Zemmour said in an interview with French channel BFMTV on Tuesday.

He added, “I know that the Ukrainians are a Christian European people, and therefore they are much closer to us, to the French people, than the waves of immigration from Arab, Islamic or Middle Eastern countries”.

Eric Zemmour was talking about the crisis of Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the fighting, and his position on the war between Russia and Ukraine, and he advocated for helping those fleeing the war to settle in the neighboring country Poland, and France if necessary, in a position that demonstrated despicable racism that is difficult to accept.

It is known that this far-right candidate is hostile to Arab and Muslim immigrants in France, especially the Algerians. He had clashes with them in Paris weeks ago, while Zemmour was preparing to announce his candidacy for the upcoming French presidential elections next April.

Eric Zemmour, who shares with another extremist candidate, Marine Le Pen, the position of hostility towards Algerians, Arab immigrants and Muslims in general, was asked about the background of his lack of objection to the immigration of Christians and whites, and his rejection of Arab and Muslim immigration.

He did not object and justified this with considerations of integration into French society by saying: “The suffering is the same, they are all human beings, and humanity is the same. What I say next is how to integrate them. Everyone understands today that the migration of Arabs and Muslims is far from us, and it is becoming more and more difficult to assimilate and integrate them”.

Eric Zemmour’s electoral program is based, in its part on the social aspect, on the monogamy of race and religion in French society, while rejecting the diversity affirmed in the constitution of this country, which adopts the values of freedom, justice and equality, as the trinity of the republic for more than two centuries.

Eric Zemmour goes on to try to justify his racism: “I know very well that the immigration of Ukrainians will not pose many problems with regard to “cultural assimilation”, and thus integration into French society,” a denunciator to which the right-wing candidate usually comments his anti-immigrant position from religious and ethnic backgrounds other than those of the French society was imprinted centuries ago.

The extremist candidate is engineering his electoral program on the feelings of hostility to the Muslim and Algerian community in France in particular.

It must be noted here his controversial project, which he promised to embody if the French took him to the Elysee Palace, which is to change the names of Muslims and prevent members of the Muslim community from naming their children “Mohammed,” as a symbol of the lofty Islamic religion.