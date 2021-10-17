Ethiopia Counts On Algeria to Bring Balanced Understanding of GERD Among Arab League

The Ethiopian government said it is counting on Algeria to play a decisive role in correcting the misunderstanding with Arab countries on the issue of the Grand Renaissance Dam.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Dina Mufti, confirmed that the meeting that brought together the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra with his Ethiopian counterpart on the sidelines of the African Union Executive Council meeting discussed the Renaissance Dam file.

“The discussions dealt with exchanging views on how to correct a misunderstanding with the Arab League countries regarding the issue of the Renaissance Dam”, he added.

“Algeria will assume the next presidency of the League of Arab States, and it is expected to play a decisive role in correcting the misunderstanding with the member states of the League”.

“The Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, conveyed to Lamamra that the Arab League adopted a biased position towards Egypt and Sudan regarding the Renaissance Dam issue, which must be corrected”.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman quoted Lamamra as confirming that Algeria will make efforts to find a balanced and accurate understanding among the member states of the Arab League on the issue of the Renaissance Dam.