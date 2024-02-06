Fiat Algeria Delivered 60,000 Vehicles to Algerians in 2023

Fiat Algeria said it delivered about 60,000 cars in 2023, while its total imports amounted to more than 75,000 vehicles. It described its activity as being in steady growth, making its network the largest in the country.

In this context, a statement by “Fiat Algeria”, which was received by Echorouk, explained that the company’s outcome in 2023 was characterized by the launch of many products, structural achievements and continuous growth in its activity since the beginning of its work in March 2023, by launching marketing operations for six models of the Italian brand, starting with the icon “Fiat 500″ hybrid, which has become a symbol of the Italian manufacturer’s presence in Algeria, in addition to the rest of the tourist and utility models.

The source indicated that “Fiat Algeria” delivered approximately 60,000 vehicles throughout the country during 2023, noting that the “Tipo” and “X500” models topped the list of tourist cars, in addition to “Doblo,” “Scudo,” and Ducato for utility vehicles.

Fiat Algeria added that 2023 witnessed a significant decrease in the deadlines for delivering vehicles to customers and for the majority of marketed models, noting that at the end of 2023, deliveries took place in the same month during which the purchase order was submitted.

Fiat Algeria’s statement confirmed that the quality of service is a priority for the dealerships, and therefore work has been done to strengthen after-sales services by guaranteeing spare parts throughout the national network.

According to sources from Fiat Algeria, the total import operations in 2023 exceeded 75.000 vehicles, while deliveries approached 60.000.

The source spoke of promising signs in 2024 for Fiat Algeria, noting that more than 16,000 cars have been delivered since the beginning of last January of various Fiat models and that this record was achieved thanks to enhancing the knowledge and professionalism of the company’s teams across the entire network by respecting the commitment to ensure quality service and customer satisfaction.