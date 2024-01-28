Fiat Algeria Warns of Using its Brand Without a License

Fiat Algeria disavowed activity related to using its brand by unauthorized parties. It stressed that it reserves the right to take legal action if they do not comply with the law.

A statement by “Fiat Algeria”, a copy of which was received by Echorouk, said that it is a company with shares and is considered the sole representative of the “Fiat” brand in Algeria and is the only authorized party to represent the company, especially notices and offers that are directed to the public, or to organize any event.

The company added that the use of the brand assets is subject to requesting permission from “Fiat” through a declaration submitted by “Fiat Algeria S.A.”, and this must be applied before using the name and logo of the brand, or mentioning the trademark “Fiat” on all types of audio-visual, digital or other media, or notifying the names of vehicles marketed by “Fiat Algeria”, displaying logos, silhouettes, drawings or pictures of vehicles marketed by the company, or displaying and publishing video clips or pictures of vehicles for advertising or promotional purposes, or placing a vehicle in a competition or other context without permission from the “Fiat” brand.

The source concluded that “Fiat Algeria” disavows actions related to the mark carried out by unlicensed parties, insists on the necessity of strict adherence to the rights of the “Fiat” trademark in Algeria, and also reserves the right to take legal measures in case of non-compliance with these directives.