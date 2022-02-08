Football: “This Is The Period Of Attal’s Absence From The Fields”

Algerian international footballer Youcef Attal will be absent for several weeks due to a broken shoulder sustained in the lastest match with his club OGC Nice against Clermont.

The French newspaper “Nice Matin” confirmed that Attal had a broken shoulder, before adding that the player would not be able to participate with the club for several weeks, without specifying the exact period.

Other media reports estimated the Attal’s absence from the football fields of three weeks, which forces him to miss many of his team’s matches, hoping to catch up with two matches with his club, before the upcoming play-off awaiting the Greens of Algeria versus Cameroon, with the first leg due in Yaounde on March 24th.