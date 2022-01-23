Forged “Corona Virus” Analyzes To Cross At Airports… Medical Teams On The Lookout !

Medical teams at the international airport of Algiers, “Houari Boumediene”, seized hundreds of forged certificates for microbiological analyzes (PCR), submitted by travelers coming from abroad, after conducting a genetic examination, and discovering that they actually carried the “Covid 19” virus, while the airport authorities concerned greatly tightened control procedures for arrivals and departures from Algeria during the last 24 hours, that is, after the record hike in Corona virus infections.

In this connection, the Director-General of the Algerian Airports Management Corporation, Tahar Allache, confirmed, on Sunday, in a statement to “Echorouk” that “after registering a record increase in the number of infections with the Corona virus, it was decided to double the procedures for total disinfection of the airport, by recruiting additional teams to sterilize all “scanner lanes”.

“Police booths designated for stamping passports, and others, were bolstered with the mobilization of all means and material and human resources to ensure the safety of travelers and the success of the ongoing procedures,” noting that in the explanations he gave regarding these procedures, “an additional number of thermal cameras were harnessed at the arrival point, strictly supervised by border health control doctors”.

Mr. Allache added that during the last 24 hours, stringent preventive measures were imposed at Houari Boumediene International Airport of Algiers, on arrivals from abroad, after many of the fake certificates for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, submitted by travelers from abroad, after conducting a genetic examination, were seized.

It was proven that these travelers actually carried the “Covid-19” virus, or related to the variant Omicron, as medical crews were recruited to detect these cases, with two halls being assigned for travelers, the first comprising 79 offices, and the second 54 offices, to take samples for analyzes to detect Covid 19.

Moreover, a special hall has been allocated for travelers whose results confirm that they carry the virus, indicating that the results of the analysis appear in just 5 minutes, and in the event that positive cases are recorded, the airport medical staff will take necessary measures by notably subjecting the infected travelers to quarantine.

As a reminder, The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, had given instructions in the recently-held extraordinary meeting that he devoted to assessing the health situation in the country, that it is imperative to tighten control over incoming flights to Algeria, while curtailing their number if necessary, after the discovery of many cases of fraud in the test certificates for the Corona virus.