Four American Companies in Algeria to Discuss Investment in Three Sectors

A delegation of Four American companies discussed partnership and investment opportunities with their Algerian counterparts in three vital sectors, during their visit to Algeria, the U.S. Embassy to Algiers said.



“A delegation of four American small and medium enterprises working in the fields of water resources, renewable energies and hydrocarbons visited Algeria from March 1 to 4, 2022”.

According to the statement, company representatives met with government officials from the Ministries of Water Resources and Renewable Energy to better understand the Algerian government’s development strategy and talked about partnership opportunities with their Algerian counterparts during multiple meetings organized by the US Embassy.



Speaking to potential Algerian businessmen and partners at a reception at the end of their four-day visit, US Ambassador Elizabeth Moore Aubin said; “I know that Algerians value technology transfer, and these companies are willing to invest the time needed to train Algerians to use and adapt their technologies to create maximum value.”



North Carolina-based Sujen International executives explained to officials that their company offers off-grid wind power solutions that are ideal for remote areas of southern Algeria where grid connectivity is expensive.



The CEO of North Carolina based Green Global Technologies explained to officials at the National Disinfection Office, the National Bureau of Irrigation and Drainage and the National Dams and Diversion Agency details about his company’s innovative low-cost wastewater treatment technology.



Executive officials from UniXporter and Wyoming Completion Technologies also met with representatives of Sonatrach and its subsidiaries to discuss opportunities for partnership projects in exploration, well drilling, production and water treatment.



The new US ambassador to Algeria, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, confirmed, on her official Twitter account, that she hosted an American trade delegation that includes companies from California, North Carolina, Texas and Wyoming on Thursday evening.

