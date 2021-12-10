France Decides To Declassify Algerian Revolution Archives
On Friday, French Culture Minister Roslyne Bachelot announced her decision to declassify the archives of the “judicial investigations” carried out during the liberation revolution against French colonialism.
“Fifteen years ago, I open the archive of judicial investigations for the gendarmerie and police forces about the Algerian War”, Bachelot told BFMTV, referring to the Algerian liberation revolution1954-1962.
In response to a question about the seriousness of the step, which exposes the crimes of the colonial army in Algeria, Bachelot said that the truth must be revealed directly and that President Emmanuel Macron admitted the torture and execution of Maurice Audin.