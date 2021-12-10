-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
عاجل
الحالة الجوية ليوم السبت: أمطار رعدية غزيرة ورياح قوية عبر هذه الولايات
English

France Decides To Declassify Algerian Revolution Archives

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 10
  • 0
France Decides To Declassify Algerian Revolution Archives
On Friday, French Culture Minister Roslyne Bachelot announced her decision to declassify the archives of the “judicial investigations” carried out during the liberation revolution against French colonialism.
“Fifteen years ago, I open the archive of judicial investigations for the gendarmerie and police forces about the Algerian War”, Bachelot told BFMTV, referring to the Algerian liberation revolution1954-1962.
In response to a question about the seriousness of the step, which exposes the crimes of the colonial army in Algeria, Bachelot said that the truth must be revealed directly and that President Emmanuel Macron admitted the torture and execution of Maurice Audin.
Related Articles
Freezing Of Billions Of Dinars In “Air Algerie” Company For This Reason

Freezing Of Billions Of Dinars In “Air Algerie” Company For This Reason

Jean-Yves Le Drian: “My Visit Aims To Establish A Relationship Of Trust With Algeria”

Jean-Yves Le Drian: “My Visit Aims To Establish A Relationship Of Trust With Algeria”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read