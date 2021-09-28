France Wants To Expel Nearly 8000 Algerian Immigrants

France intends to expel over 8000 Algerian immigrants, Gabriel Attal, the French government spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

Speaking about the expulsion of immigrants at Europe 1 radio, Attal indicated that the French judicial authorities issued an order against 7,731 Algerians to leave the country between January and July 2020, and only 22 of them returned to Algeria, or just over 0.2%.

“Algeria refuses to issue consular permits, a document without which the expulsion cannot be carried out. The number that prompted Macron to go to several defence councils this summer to discuss the situation and halve the number of visas available to Algerians, he told Europe 1 radio.

Previously, Algeria authorities confirmed several times that the deportation of migrants, suspects in terrorism cases, and those who have been arrested must be subject to conditions.