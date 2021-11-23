France’s Expenditures On Harkis’ Grants, Compensation Reach 1B, 545 M Euros

A document of the French National Assembly (Parliament) shows that Paris spent an amount of 1,545 million euros on the measures and procedures taken for the benefit of Harkis and their families since Algeria’s independence on July 05, 1962, equivalent to DZD 2470 billion.

In this context, a report prepared on behalf of the Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French National Assembly, within the framework of the presentation for discussion and approval of the draft law on recognition of the French nation towards the Harkis, their families, and the deportees from Algeria, dated November 10, 2021, (a copy is available to Echorouk), shows that the French authorities have initiated 29 measures for the benefit of the Harkis and their families since Algeria’s independence, through a large number of laws and decrees.

The same document explains that the grant of recognition towards the Harkis granted under the Law of Glorifying Colonialism issued on February 23, 2005, was the most important in terms of financial value, which amounted to 480 million euros and extended from the period between 2005 and 2014, followed by compensation for immovable property that they left in Algeria and movable property, worth 211.45 million euros, between 1970 and 1982.

As for the number of people who benefited from all the 29 French procedures that were carried out under laws and decrees reached 342,214 the most prominent of which was related to making compensation for the immovable property they left in Algeria and the movable property between 1970 and 1982.

Given the value of France’s expenditures towards the Harkis and their families about the various measures and measures taken in their favour and the resulting grants and compensations since 1962, estimated at 1, 545 million euros, it is equivalent to DZD 2470 billion by calculating the official exchange rate of the European currency, the value is DZD 3350 billion at the equivalent rate of the euro.

This document clarifies the amount of French spending on the traitors of the liberation revolution since 1962, while the French nuclear tests in the Algerian desert remain without cleaning operations despite the repeated demands of the Algerian authorities, civil society associations and even other international non-governmental and governmental organizations, although the population of the nuclear test areas is still swallowing the consequences of what the colonial authorities have done to date, amid the spread of strange diseases, congenital malformations, cancerous tumours, and other diseases.

The document of the draft law on the recognition of the French nation towards the Harkis, their families, and the deportees from Algeria (published by Echorouk in a previous edition), allocated 302 million euros to compensate and honour the Harkis, their widows and their children urgently, equivalent to DZD 4830 billion in the national currency, at a time when families of nuclear tests’ victims in the Algerian desert are waiting for the studies of their files since 2010, and only one compensation file was approved.