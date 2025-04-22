Free people in Morocco and all of Africa raise the slogan “We are all Algeria”

The unjustified actions of the transitional authorities in Mali against Algeria are “part of a major conspiracy” hatched by well-known parties that are disturbed by Algeria’s positions and its staunch defense of the interests of the African continent and against all foreign ambitions, said Moroccan writer and media personality Ali Lahrouchi.

In an article titled “Mali’s insult against Algeria is part of a grand conspiracy,” the Dutch-based Moroccan dissident highlighted the great sacrifices made by Algeria in all fields to help many African countries, especially the Sahel-Saharan countries, led by Mali, which benefited from Algerian support in all aspects, including economic, to face up to its deteriorating internal issues.

He also mentioned Algeria’s assistance to Mali in the field of confronting terrorist organizations and fighting criminal networks specialized in smuggling, drug and human trafficking and all illegal cross-border activities, in addition to “exempting Mali, along with many African countries, from repaying the financial loans it borrowed from Algeria and the assistance it provided.”

The speaker regretted that “all that Algeria has done has not made the transitional authorities in Mali wise up and take their time before going out of the ordinary and aligning themselves with the conspirators against Algeria,” adding: “There is nothing to make the Malian authorities commit such an ill-advised folly unless someone is offering them temptations and inciting them to carry out the first steps of the pre-designed conspiracy to target Algeria.”

Many parties, including Morocco and the Zionist entity, “have an interest in Mali’s intransigence and its provocation of Algeria and the creation of tension on the border (…),” he said, warning of the growth of external plots targeting Algeria, which requires “strengthening the internal front” to counter them.

The incident of the drone that crossed the border from Mali into Algerian airspace and the military maneuvers in Morocco with the participation of the Zionist army “are also inseparable from the diplomatic and media campaign that has been ignited in France by the extreme right.”

The Moroccan writer wonders: “Why is France now moving negatively and shamefully against Algeria and not before? (…) Is it a plan that unites it with others against this country that has chosen to be a free and independent country in its orientations and choices, away from dependence on colonial powers?”

Ali Lahrouchi concluded his article by saying: “If the mouthpieces of the Makhzeni regime had previously raised the slogan ‘We are all Israelis’ during the Zionist entity’s brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip, the free people of Morocco and all of Africa are now raising a similar slogan: ‘We are all Algerians’.”