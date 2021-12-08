Freezing Of Billions Of Dinars In “Air Algerie” Company For This Reason

It was officially decided to freeze the balances of billions of centimes for social services at Air Algérie airline company, until the election of a new participation committee, in the aftermath of a decision by the General Directorate to dissolve the current committee based on instructions from the General Labor Inspectorate due to legal violations.

In this context, it was stated in a telegram signed by Mesraoua Amine Debaghine, Acting Director General of Air Algerie, dated December 7, 2021, No. 1043/M.A./2021, of which “Echorouk” possesses a copy, that the company informs all workers of the measures taken on December 7. 2021, taken by the company’s board of directors based on guidelines from the General Inspectorate of Labor regarding the settlement of the status of the partnership (contribution) committee whose mandate has expired.

The statement pointed out that in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, the attendance of the members of the participation committee in the meetings of the Air Algerie board of directors was suspended due to the expiry of their tenure, and it was decided, according to the same document, to freeze the activities of workers’ delegates in the participation committee as well as in all the committees associated with it.

The correspondence revealed the freezing of social services funds for Algerian Air Company workers, which are estimated in the billions, according to what union sources told Echorouk, until the election of a new participation committee in accordance with the regulations in force.

According to the same document, the Air Algérie administration called on all workers, employees and social partners to enlist, make the committee’s renewal processes successful, and elect workers’ delegates to the participation committee.

According to union sources, dozens of requests were sent by the various Algerian air unions more than a year ago to renew the structures of the Participation Committee due to the expiry of its mandate and its continuation of activity outside the legal deadlines, noting that the sudden decision was a source of great relief to the workers and employees who demanded some time to restore the legitimacy of the Participation Committee in expectation of new elections.

These developments come in the wake of a sharp controversy experienced by Air Algerie due to a decision by the administration to activate the separation of the (technical) maintenance department from the parent company, and turn it into an independent branch of its own, by giving it a plot of land to house its headquarters in the concession format for a period of 65 years, and the possibility of granting it the status of “free zone” in order to allow it to get involved in the international and regional market for aircraft maintenance, at a time when the independent union of aircraft maintenance technicians questioned this project and considered it to have points that remained unanswered.