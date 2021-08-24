French Channel “TV5” Seeks To Deal Blow To Algeria’s Territorial Integrity

After months of calm, the French media returned to horrendously digging into Algeria’s internal affairs, taking advantage of the tragic events that the country has witnessed in recent times, represented by the forest fires that swept across the country and the adverse repercussions that ensued.

The intervention came this time through French Channel 5 (TV5), a public channel directed to the Francophone countries in the world, by conducting an interview with one of the defenders of the federal proposal in Algeria, Rachid Ouissa, professor of political science at the German University of Marburg, which was published on the Website of the French Media Foundation.

The university professor did not waver to delve into a very sensitive issue for Algeria and the Algerians, which is the issue of territorial integrity, which is considered sacred, by trying to find justifications that will intercede for those who demand the division of the country, represented by the terrorist organization “MAK”, into federations, in preparation for its later dismantling.

The “TV5” guest tried to emphasize that the separatist organization led by the refugee in France, Farhat Mhenni, does not represent the Kabylie region and is not welcomed by the residents of this region, but in return he defended the most important demand raised by the “MAK”, which is the fragmentation of the Kabylie region. Ouissa explained: “Until now, the movement (meaning the MAK) has had no role, because the people of the Kabylie region have ignored its demands.” The discussion is necessary and legitimate,” lamely claimed the interviewee, who appears to have been carefully chosen to play a precise role.

The French channel quoted the obscure university teacher as asking: “Why do we not put on the table the issue of German or Spanish federalism, where there can be positive competition between regions?”

The interlocutor goes on to defend his malicious project, which the Algerians utterly rejected, not only at the official level, but also at the popular level firmly blasting, the vile actions and heinous practices of the terrorist “MAK” organization, notably through various social networks.

The guest of the French channel went so far as to put poison in the honey, further attacking the territorial integrity of Algeria, when he tried to promote a corrupt commodity, considering “federalism as a method for building democracy”, and he gave examples of which do not necessarily apply to the Algerian case, such as the Swiss, American, and German federations…

More seriously, the interlocutor tried hard to woefully exonerate the terrorist organization “MAK” of the fires that swept across some areas of the country recently, as well as questioning the speech of the public authorities, which emphasized more than once the responsibility of this terrorist organization in those tragic events.

The way some French media outlets dealt with Algeria’s internal affairs had previously caused tensions between the two countries, the most prominent of which was the summoning of Algeria’s ambassador to France more than a year ago, but calm soon returned to bilateral relations.