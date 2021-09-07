French Fans Express Regret That Delort Did Not Join Olympique de Marseille

The issue of the transfer of the Algerian international, Andy Delort, to the French club OGC Nice, is still making the event in the French media and social media news, specifically those associated with Montpellier, the former club of the Algerian striker, when the club’s fans criticized him and described his departure as a programmed betrayal.

Delort joined OGC Nice during the last hours of the summer Mercato, with a contract that extends for three years in addition to an optional year, in exchange for 10 million euros, which Montpellier Club benefited from, and the details of the attractive annual salary for the Algerian international are not yet disclosed.

The analyst and expert in the French football, Walid Charchour, a journalist for the French channel “RMC” and the French “Foot Mercato” website, said that Delort was supposed to play with Olympique Marseille, who admired his project, and said: “This is the transfer that was supposed to happen for several reasons”.

“Because Delort wanted to move to Marseille and because he was the right striker for OM, and because the level of the striker Arkadiusz Milik is not fixed”, he added.

“There are no strikers at Olympique de Marseille at the level of Andy Delort. The ideal deal was with the signing of Delort. Every party would have benefited from it. In any case, Delort will do great things with OGC Nice, but I just wanted to clarify that Mercato’s surprise was supposed to be Delort’s move to Marseille”.

This is not the first time that the French club Olympique Marseille has lost, in one way or another, a brilliant Algerian player, perhaps the most famous of which is the story of the club’s management refusing the current Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, during his football beginnings and before his move to Leicester City, which the fans of the French southern club OM did not forget so far, and the OM administration has retracted the inclusion of Andy Delort after it considered that the financial value requested by the Montpellier administration (10 million euros) is too large for an Algerian striker, at a time when the OGC Nice administration did not hesitate to pay it to get one of the best strikers of the French League in recent years.