French Far-Right Incites The European Union Against Algeria

The French National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) witnessed a hysterical campaign led by deputies from the right and far-right against Algeria, exploiting the case of the writer Boualem Sansal in an attempt to impose political and judicial guardianship over a sovereign state, through a series of shocking amendments to a draft resolution that was supposed to be symbolic, but turned into a crude political pressure card.

This torrent of delirium, hatred, and blatant interference in Algeria’s internal affairs came after amendments submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2025, which “Echorouk” reviewed, to a text by the Foreign Affairs Committee that had been adopted by the European Affairs Committee regarding the proposal submitted by Deputy Constance Le Grip and other members, concerning a European resolution calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Boualem Sansal.

In this context, deputies from the “Les Républicains” and “Rassemblement National” parties proposed amendments to the draft text, including a clause calling on the French government to suspend the granting of visas to Algerian citizens unless Sansal is released, which reflects a collective racist punitive approach targeting Algerians, especially families.

The text of the amendment stated, “We call on the French government to significantly reduce, or even suspend, the issuance of visas to Algerians, as long as Boualem Sansal has not been released.” The proponents of the amendments also did not hesitate to demand that the French government suspend “alleged aid.”

The accompanying arguments for the amendments included shocking condescending language, as the deputies accused the Algerian authorities of “deliberately humiliating Sansal” and “exercising unjustified political pressure on France,” considering Paris’s stance on the issue “weak and complicit,” and demanding a firm stance that includes “using diplomatic and financial pressure tools.”

It was also proposed to change the content of the paragraph on bilateral relations, by deleting the partnership formula and replacing it with a conditionality formula for the continuation of financial and executive cooperation based on “Algeria fulfilling its commitments” in files such as the repatriation of Algerians deported from France, and the “immediate release of Sansal.”

In a new escalation that reflects a renewed colonial mentality, the proponents of the amendments from the right and far-right proposed a blatant amendment to the draft resolution, demanding that any future financial partnership between Algeria and the European Union be linked to respecting purely French conditions, foremost among them the file of repatriating Algerian migrants who have been issued deportation orders from French territory, and what they call the “immediate release” of the writer Boualem Sansal.

The proposed amendment noted that the European Union granted Algeria approximately 213 million euros between 2021 and 2024 within the framework of what is known as the “Multiannual Financial Framework,” and this figure was later exploited as a political blackmail tool by French deputies attempting to impose impossible conditions on Algeria, as if European support is a favor conditioned on political loyalty or diplomatic submission.

This far-right discourse not only reflects the hypocrisy of the French right-wing elites but also shows frantic attempts to turn European funding into a new colonial stick to be raised in the face of independent states, foremost among them Algeria, which has refused, and continues to refuse, to be under Paris’s guardianship, no matter how it changes its pressure tools or disguises itself in the cloak of Europe.