French Far-Right Pledges to “Abrogate” the 1968 Agreement

A political earthquake shook Europe, and France in particular, with the far-right sweeping most of the seats in the European Parliament elections on a “Black Sunday,” which is the window that opened the way for the possibility of the far-right National Rally “RN” party to take control of the local parliament in the prior legislative elections, which were called for by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Immediately after the announcement of the results of the European Parliament elections and setting a date for advanced polls in France, the official spokesman for the National Rally party, Sébastien Chenu, issued hostile statements towards Algeria, stressing that the party, which was founded and led by the Le Pen family, would intend to cancel the 1968 agreement on immigration, if the RN came to power in the legislative session of June 30.

Although the results of the European elections were resounding, with the right-wing party achieving (31.36% of the seats), more than double what the French president’s camp achieved (14.6%), the treatment of the French and Europeans in general with the European Parliament elections is usually different from the local elections, evidenced by the resounding loss of the leader of the right-wing party, Marine Le Pen, in the presidential elections, which enabled Macron to obtain a second term about two years ago, at a time when the right was shining strongly in France.

In an interview with the official of the far-right National Rally party, Sébastien Chenu, on Monday morning, June 10, 2024, on the private French channel BFM TV, he said: “If we win the prior legislative elections, we will propose to abrogate the 1968 agreements that bind us to Algeria. These agreements have no reason to exist.”

This statement came the day after the French President announced the dissolution of the French National Assembly (the second chamber of Parliament), and called for prior legislative elections, in line with political traditions in the Western democratic system, given that the party leading the authority lost the European parliamentary elections.

In the opinion of the right-wing politician, reconsidering the 1968 agreements related to immigration will enable his country to get rid of the Algerian immigrants against whom decisions were issued obliging them to leave French territory, noting that this party has been placing the issue of immigration and the expulsion of immigrants, especially Algerians, at its top priority for some time.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, the traditional right, represented by the “Republicans” (Les Républicains) party, had previously initiated a proposal last December to end the 1968 agreements with Algeria unilaterally, but the French National Assembly (which was dissolved on Sunday), rejected this proposal. With the combined efforts of the MPs of President Macron’s camp, the “Renaissance” party, and MPs of the left bloc, both its traditional and extremist sides, which includes the “LFI” (France Unbowed) party.

The 1968 agreement on immigration is considered one of the red lines that Algeria set in its relations with Paris. The extreme right, the traditional right, and even some right-leaning circles in the French camp have tried to go along with these demands. However, the unofficial warnings issued by Algeria prompted the French party to be patient and avoid taking risks.

The agreement, which the French right wants to “abrogate”, gives some privileges to the Algerian community residing in France, such as residence, study, the practice of liberal professions, and the right to family reunification. However, this agreement lost much of its content during three reviews in the years 1985, 1994, and 2001, under pressure from the French authorities. Meanwhile, a fourth review that was supposed to take place in 2011 failed, after the Algerian party insisted on rejecting it.

Previously, a parliamentary report enumerated the benefits that Algerians received and what they were deprived of under the bilateral migration agreement of 1968, in a way that showed that the treaty had been emptied of its content, and also revealed the real reasons that prevented official France from abolishing it.