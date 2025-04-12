French Justice Charges Two Algerians in Year-Old Incident

Developments in Algerian-French relations reveal that officials in Paris are not serious about maintaining their positions aimed at easing tensions, as Emmanuel Macron expressed in his phone call with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on March 31, which paved the way for the subsequent visit of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot to Algeria.

The latest development contradicting the statements of French officials is evidenced by a French justice decision to bring charges against three Algerians, one of whom enjoys diplomatic immunity, according to the public news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) and the website France 24, which is under the jurisdiction of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Whatever the reasons for this issue, it is not recent because it dates back to a year ago. This incident occurred less than two weeks after the release of a joint statement between the two countries, which outlined a new roadmap to re-establish cooperation between the two countries on a new basis, following an eight-month diplomatic rift after France’s blatant supportive stance toward the Moroccan regime regarding the Western Sahara issue.

According to sources who spoke about the case, the body that oversaw and continues to oversee the investigation is the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI), an institution under the Interior Ministry, which is led by Bruno Retailleau, a prominent far-right figure, who has made targeting Algeria a political platform for his campaign for the leadership of the right-wing Republicans party (LR), in anticipation of the larger goal of the upcoming French presidential election in 2027.

This incident represents a new blow to the recent rapprochement. France 24 reported that the issue “will further complicate the already troubled relationship between Paris and Algeria,” a reading that any observer could conclude, as the Algerian side’s response will be at or above the level of provocation.

Bruno Retailleau is leading resistance from within François Bayrou’s government against the appeasement policy the French president is attempting to pursue with Algeria. When the Élysée Palace decided to remove the Algeria file from Bruno Retailleau’s hands and confine it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Retailleau threatened to resign from the government. This would mean its collapse, as the alliance between Macron’s party and the right remains fragile following the defeat suffered by the French president’s party, Renaissance, in last summer’s legislative elections.

The French judiciary’s accusation of Algerian nationals cannot be dismissed as part of the resistance policy Bruno Retailleau is attempting to pursue in the face of Macron’s policy of appeasement with Algeria. He believes that the two sides would not have come together at the negotiating table without his plan, which he called a “gradual response.”

After a period of silence following the withdrawal of the Algerian file from his hands, Bruno Retailleau returned to criticizing the appeasement policy adopted by Macron and entrusted to his Foreign Minister. He criticized the results of the recent visit by Jean-Noël Barrot to Algeria on April 6, because the release of Boualem Sansal did not occur as he had hoped.

French President Emmanuel Macron also returned to discussing the freedom of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who is serving a prison sentence by court order. Although the tone was supplicatory, experts consider this to be blatant interference in the internal affairs of Algeria, a sovereign state.

Meanwhile, the French judicial system is blatantly turning a blind eye to the refusal to hand over the corrupt wanted fugitive, former Industry Minister, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who has been the subject of numerous judicial requests, as confirmed by previous remarks of the Algerian Foreign Ministry.