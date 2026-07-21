French Minister of Moroccan Origin Risk Deepening Tensions with Algeria

The French government has found itself embroiled in yet another political controversy, this time triggered by reckless and irresponsible remarks made by Overseas Territories Minister Naïma Moutchou, who also holds Moroccan citizenship. In a striking stance for a member of the French government.

Moutchou called for distinguishing between the Algerian people and the Algerian government—a political and diplomatic misstep that is likely to further strain already troubled bilateral relations.

Speaking on a talk show broadcast jointly by CNews and Europe 1 on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Moutchou was asked about “the dispute with Algeria” in relation to immigration. She replied: “I don’t like that characterization because it lumps the Algerian people together with the Algerian government. I prefer to use the term “the Algerian regime”,referring to the issue of undocumented Algerian migrants.

Moutchou originated from Ouarzazate, in southern Morocco, and holds both Moroccan and French citizenship. This dual nationality raises questions about her remarks on Algeria, suggesting they could have been influenced (misinformation) by the Moroccan regime, whose diplomatic relations with Algeria remain severed.

The French minister of Moroccan origin also rejected comments made by France’s ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, who had spoken of plans to increase the number of visas issued to Algerian nationals to 250,000 annually. Moutchou dismissed those remarks, saying they reflected the ambassador’s own views rather than any policy under consideration by the French government.

Although she distanced herself from the agenda pursued by former right-wing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, arguing that it had proven unsuccessful, Moutchou did not rule out a return to a tougher approach in relations with Algeria. In doing so, she appeared to go beyond the more conciliatory rhetoric adopted by other ministers in Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government. She also referred to negotiations with Algeria extending beyond the readmission of Algerian nationals facing deportation from France to include the revision of the 1968 Franco-Algerian migration agreement.

The article argues that Moutchou’s remarks closely mirrored recent attacks on the French ambassador to Algeria following his comments on visa policy. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, National Rally president Jordan Bardella, and Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans party, had accused President Emmanuel Macron’s administration of yielding to Algeria. Those criticisms also prompted Benjamin Haddad, France’s Minister Delegate for Europe, to publicly distance himself from Ambassador Romatet’s remarks.

In an interview with LCI, Haddad likewise rejected the ambassador’s statements, saying: “Let’s be clear: there are no numerical targets, quotas or defined roadmap regarding visas currently under discussion. As for Algeria, we have one of our citizens, Christophe Gleizes, who must be reunited with his family. Those are the clear priorities guiding our relationship with Algeria.”

The French official also sought to avoid questions about whether the ambassador might face disciplinary action over his visa comments, instead emphasizing broad policy objectives such as defending France’s interests pragmatically, deporting undocumented migrants, combating drug trafficking, securing the release of Christophe Gleizes, and strengthening cooperation on security matters.

For the first time in months a minister in Sébastien Lecornu’s government has made remarks viewed as provocative toward Algeria. The government had previously identified de-escalation as one of its priorities, abandoning the hard-line approach associated with the previous interior minister under the now-defunct François Bayrou government, suggesting that France may now be entering a new phase of escalation unless it chooses to distance itself from Moutchou’s comments.

Moutchou’s statements were a blatant interference in Algeria’s internal affairs—an issue that has frequently provoked strong reactions from Algerian authorities. Her Moroccan nationality is likely to intensify that reaction, potentially leading to another setback in bilateral relations.

Her remarks came at a time when Algeria has been strengthening ties with European countries seen as rivals to France, including Germany and Spain, following earlier progress with Italy, suggesting that Moutchou’s comments could be interpreted as a sign of French frustration, although it is France itself who chose to align with the Moroccan regime.