French Police Arrests 55  People After Algeria’s Arab Cup Victory

The French police command revealed, on Sunday morning, the outcome of the number of detainees among Algerians, including those who were subjected to financial fines, on the margins of the celebrations in the “Champs-Elysées” avenue of Algerian football team’s Arab Cup victory.



A statement published by the police command said that 32 people were arrested and 432 fines were issued, during the celebrations in the “Champs Elysées”, which, according to media sources, witnessed confrontations between the revellers and the cops.



At about nine o’clock on Saturday evening, the outcome was 25 detainees, and fines were imposed on 378 people for not complying with the governorate’s decree or for committing traffic violations.

In the rest of France, 23 people were arrested including 14 in particular in Roubaix where a thousand supporters celebrated Algeria’s victory, according to a police source. They were 2,000 in Lille where the police arrested two people, said this source.

In Lyon, seven police officers were slightly injured and one person arrested, according to the Rhône prefecture and the police source.