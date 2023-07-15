French Researchers Warn Of A Major Explosion In France Due To Racist Crimes

The events that followed the killing of the French youth of Algerian origin, “Nahel”, with a firearm in the hands of a French policeman, led sociologists to delve into the depths of the social phenomenon, in particular the situation of the suburban population in large French cities, which constitutes a parallel society composed of immigrants, to another society composed of French people of French descent.

These data were the subject of a contribution by the French researcher in social sciences, Hisham Ben Aissa, a researcher at the “National (French) Center for Scientific Research” in the newspaper “Le Monde”, which focused on the responsibility of the French state to address its historical mistakes inherited since the colonial era against a team of its children, they still suffer from practices that were supposed to have ended and gone since the end of the wave of liberation that came to the French colonies in particular.

In the article, Hisham Ben Aissa asserts that the end of the protests, which came in response to the physical liquidation of the young man “Nahel” by a person representing a constitutional body that is supposed to protect the law, does not mean that things have returned to normal, explaining that the seeds of a return to the initial square are still lurking under the ashes of the fires that have ignited many French cities.

“It is preposterous to think that calm has returned after the riots in the suburbs,” says the researcher at the (French) National Center for Scientific Research, adding: “Anger will continue to manifest itself as long as our institutions do not confront our colonial past with the truth that has become social and historical.”

The French sociologist bases his sociological analysis of the repercussions of the murder of the young man “Nahel” on a set of data witnessed in French cities between 1970 and 1997, a period that witnessed 731 incidents that could be described as racist, an average of 27 cases per year, the majority of whose victims are French of non-French origin, Arabs or Africans.

The researcher harks back to the period of the French occupation of Algeria, and more precisely to the demonstrations of October 17, 1961, which witnessed the brutal repression of the Algerian demonstrators in Paris, leaving dozens dead, and there are those who raise it to hundreds of victims, most of whom drowned in the Seine River after being handcuffed and brutally thrown by the French police, then led by the criminal Maurice Papon.

This massacre took place one year before Algeria’s independence, and such horrific French crimes were supposed to stop after independence, but these lawless practices continued systematically notably by Brigadier General Kantou. The same city was also the scene of blind racist terrorism in which 17 Algerians were killed under the indifference of the police and the judiciary, while fifty cases of racism against Moroccan nationals were committed throughout France.

And although the racist crimes did not stop, and their latest victim was the young man “Nahel”, and it contributed to expose the rampant atrocities within the French police institution, which is now in the grip of the extreme right, based on a recent reading conducted on the electoral orientations of its elements, successive French governments have not been able to address this nefarious phenomenon, and their role has been limited to confronting its repercussions by suppressing the protests that erupt from time to time when the life of a French citizen of immigrant origin is targeted.

Finally, the researcher concludes by affirming in his contribution to the newspaper “Le Monde” that “those who believe that the fire has been extinguished and that we can calmly return to our work are delusional”. This is a warning to the authorities in Paris that French society is on the verge of similar violent incidents, which could be even more dangerous, if they do not succeed in tackling racism at its roots.