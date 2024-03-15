French Team’s Terrible Blow to Yacine Adli

The French Football Federation announced the “roosters” list for the international break for the current month of March, and this list was devoid of the name of Yacine Adli, the Italian club AC Milan midfielder.

Yacine Adli had confirmed that he wanted to play at the international level and was looking forward to playing for the French national team, which Didier Deschamps coaches after he had previously carried the French national team’s jersey in the age groups.

Adli’s decision to play for the French team instead of the Algerian team caused dissatisfaction among some Algerian fans who wanted to see him wearing the “Greens” jersey. The AC Milan player explained that he understands the anger of this group of fans, indicating that he will explain the reasons behind his desire to play with the French national team later.

The new Algerian national coach, Vladimir Petkovic, confirmed in his first press conference that: “Yacine Adli has tremendous qualities and great talent. He has made great progress but still needs to improve his defensive participation. It would be a great waste not to benefit from his performance more than the currently seen.”

However, hours after Petkovitc’s statement, the player confirmed that he wanted to play at the high level and closed the door to joining the “Fennecs”, at a time when many critics and analysts believe that the player has closed himself off from an outlet that he’d have resorted to in the future, therefore, he will not be able to play in the future for the Algerian national team.

Didier Deschamps, coach of the French national team, decided to call up 23 players to participate with the “Roosters” in the two friendly matches against Germany and Chile on March 23 and 26, as part of his preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany from 14 June to 14 July.

The list of the French national team called up for these two matches did not include the presence of Yacine Adli’s name on it, despite he explicitly announced in a press conference with his coach in Milan, Stefano Pioli, that he wanted to play for the “Roosters”.

Deschamps preferred to call up other players to the French national team’s midfield to participate against the “Mannschaft” and “Tricolors” in the two international matches, who are Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouaméni, the Spanish Real Madrid duo, and Adrien Rabiot, the Italian Juventus player, Warren Zaire Emery, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, and Youssouf Fofana, Monaco midfielder.

Deschamps did not speak at all about Yacine Adli in his statements after announcing the list of his country’s national team concerned with facing Germany and Chile in the friendly matches.