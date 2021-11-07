French Urgent Compensation For Harkis, Their Families Worth 302 Million Euros

The French authorities allocated 302 million euros to compensate and honour the Harkis, the wives and children of the deceased, in an operation that will touch 50,000 people, at a time when the families of the victims of nuclear tests in the Algerian desert are waiting for a fair decision since 2010, and only one compensation file was approved.

In this context, the draft law on recognition of the French nation towards the Harkis, their families, and the deportees from Algeria, presented by Prime Minister John Castex, Florence Parly, Minister of the Armies, and Genoviave Dariusac, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Armies, in charge of memory and veterans, reviewed a copy of “Al-Shorouk”. Including, that the authorities allocated a budget of 302 million euros (4,832 billion centimes) as compensation for Harki, their children and the wives of the deceased.

The document, which was deposited at the level of the French National Assembly (Parliament) on November 3, 2021, indicates the urgent procedure format, but the estimates for July 2021 regarding the number of deported Harkis or wives of the deceased are estimated at 7,000 people, meaning that 7,000 between Harkis or their widows. The same document estimated the financial cost of what it called France’s recognition of Harkis at about 56 million euros (DZD 90 billion).

The number of Harkis’ children who were born in Algeria before the deportations following the cease-fire agreement on March 19, 1962, and independence later in July 1962 reaches 18,000 people, and the financial cost of their financial compensation is 126 million euros (DZD 200 billion).

The Harkis’ children were born in the accommodation and transit facilities that were allocated to them in France after Algeria’s independence. Their number, on July 2021, reached 10,000 people, while the financial cost of recognition compensation amounts to 90 million euros (DZD 144 billion).

The number of Harkis, their wives and children who stayed less than 90 days in the accommodation and transit centres that France designated to receive them after Algeria’s independence reached 15,000 people, and the financial cost of their compensation amounts to 30 million euros (DZD 480 billion).

These urgent French measures in favour of the traitors of the liberation revolution, raises questions and inquiries about the double standards of the French authorities, in terms of approving recognition in favour of the Harkis and their families, resulting in financial compensation estimated at 302 million euros.

On the other hand, the files of compensation for the victims of the French nuclear tests in the Algerian desert remained locked in the drawers, and only one file has been compensated since the adoption of the law in 2010, and the waste of the tests have remained without cleaning and are still, according to experts, causing diseases and disfigurements for the residents of those areas.