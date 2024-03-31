Governors And mayors Compelled To Report On Digitization Every 15 Days

The Ministry of Interior, Local Assemblies and Country Planning has forced the Governors of the republic and heads of municipal councils or Mayors to submit detailed reports every 15 days on the progress of the process of digitization of administrative documents in municipalities and provinces, stressing the need to accelerate the process, especially with regard to the digitization of human resources.

It was stated in a letter sent by the Ministry of Interior, Local Assemblies and Country Planning to the governors of the Republic, heads of departments and “mayors”, bearing No. 2973 and issued on March 9, 2024, that within the framework of generalizing the use of digitization in all sectors, whether government or private, it is necessary to accelerate the digitization of documents. Administrative, especially related to the management of human resources in states and municipalities.

The correspondence, which was seen by Echorouk, confirms that, according to the instructions regarding the initiation of the digitization of administrative documents related to the management of the professional life of senior officials, employees and contractors at the state and municipal levels, especially with regard to the material equipment required to complete the project, both governors and heads of departments and ” “Al-Amir” are required to provide a detailed guide to the Ministry of Interior and local communities, which includes all the data related to the digitization of administrative documents related to the management of the professional life of human resources.

The correspondence also stressed the necessity of starting the digitization process from the date of receipt of this document by the parties concerned, and they must, according to the same source, respect all the steps related to the process of sending information on the progress of the digitization process to the Guardian Ministry, with the aim of creating an electronic administrative file for all users belonging to the interior sector and local groups.

Among the documents that the Ministry of Interior emphasized the need to digitize is the list of administrative documents related to the management of the professional life of human resources. The guide prepared by the Ministries of Interior at the service of governors and governorates to encourage them to digitize includes the naming of digitized administrative documents and the storage of electronic files.

In the same letter, the Ministry requested the digitization of administrative documents related to the management of the professional life of executives, employees and contractual agents at the state and municipal levels according to their basic legal status, as well as contractual employees and agents in service, employees in the status of referral to the reserve, employees on secondment and employees and agents in national service status, retirees, employees and contractual agents in other statuses.

Given the great importance of the process of digitizing administrative documents, especially those related to the management of the professional life of human resources, and its long-term strategic nature, the Ministry granted the governors, department heads and “mayors” a maximum of two months from the date of receipt of the instruction to complete the process.

It also asked them to submit periodic reports every 15 days on the progress of the digitization process according to the periodic follow-up plan for the process of digitization of administrative documents.