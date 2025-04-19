Gradual Algerian Withdrawal From Economic Partnership With France

Several ongoing negotiations between Algerian and French companies operating in the spare parts and various industries have stalled recently after political obstacles disrupted the cooperation.

This stumbling block has prompted the Algerian Economic Club to monitor a gradual shift toward more flexible partners, such as the Chinese, who have demonstrated great seriousness and a genuine willingness to transfer technology, with rapid implementation and high competitiveness. This trend reflects a new dynamic in Algerian economic policy, based on win-win partnerships that achieve industrial independence and enhance economic sovereignty.

In this context, club president Said Mansour told Echorouk that there is a strong trend among economic operators affiliated with the organisation to shift from French partnership negotiations and cooperation projects with Paris to the Asian continent, primarily in search of Chinese partnerships. This was reflected in the Algerian-Chinese Business Forum held last Tuesday in Algiers, which resulted in the signing of eight partnership agreements and a memorandum of understanding.

“We are working with operators who have chosen to seek Chinese partners, even those of other nationalities, after their negotiations with the French side reached a dead end,” Mansour explained, “this stumbling block is due to the political context, which plays a major role in obstructing the partnership, which comes at a time when the Chinese have demonstrated genuine intentions to invest, transfer technology, and achieve high competitiveness with rapid implementation,” he added.

The speaker considered that the economic world is currently witnessing radical transformations, redrawing the map of partnerships and balances. He noted that even countries that had a strong presence in European markets have begun to seek more flexible and effective alternatives, adding that Beijing is establishing itself as a new and attractive economic hub, not only in terms of size, but also in terms of vision and integration.

Mansour asserted that Algerian operators have begun reorienting their partnerships toward Asia for four years, particularly China, which he described as not just a major global factory, but a technological powerhouse capable of competition and innovation, adding that “this trend is not limited to China alone, but extends to Malaysia and Turkey, as it has become clear that Europe is no longer the only possible destination.”

AEC’s president highlighted that what strengthens this option is China’s ability to absorb shocks, as it recently demonstrated in the face of US sanctions, with its balanced economic response that strengthened its negotiating power. Citing the results of the China-Algeria Forum held on April 15, he said that the partnership has materialised on the ground through the signing of eight agreements between leading Chinese brands such as Omoda and Jetour with Algerian partners, in addition to the desire of other brands such as Chery, Geely, Sokon group, Great Wall, JAC Motors, and BAIC group to enter the Algerian automotive market with force.

“We are steadily moving toward gaining industrial leadership in the automotive sector compared to neighbouring countries that previously opted for European partnerships. Today, China offers us advanced technology, high quality that we previously could not have imagined, and competitive prices that are difficult to match,” he added.

He asserted that “developing partnerships with Asian countries is no longer a temporary option, but rather a strategic priority in Algeria’s new policy. This is particularly true with the opening of the Chinese language to the Arab world, the adoption of model partnerships based on technology transfer, and the shortening of project completion timelines thanks to initiatives such as the New Silk Road, which will pass through Algeria”.

Mansour emphasised that the recent record figure of Chinese investments in Algeria—exceeding $4.5 billion—is not just a number, but a clear indication of Beijing’s genuine desire to build a win-win partnership. He cited the Chinese experience in Europe, particularly with Germany, where it has begun opening car factories, asserting that this reflects the strength of the model that can be replicated in Algeria.

He concluded: “Today we have a historic opportunity to transform Algeria into a true industrial hub. We must continue to forge partnerships with technologically promising countries, with a clear vision and mutual trust, to build a solid and sustainable economic future.”