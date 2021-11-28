Guterres Satisfied with Algeria’s Role in Promoting Peace in The Region, Alejandro Alvarez Says

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is very satisfied with Algeria’s role in the region as a pivotal actor for peace and security, the Ambassador and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Program in Algeria, Alejandro Enrique Alvarez, said, Sunday during a press conference after handing over his credentials to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“It was the honour and the team working with me from the heads of UN agencies that we had the pleasure of being received by the President”.

“The meeting allowed us to address Algeria’s role in the world and the region. The Secretary-General of the United Nations is very satisfied with Algeria’s role in the region as a pivotal actor for peace and security”, he added.

The ambassador explained that he and President Tebboune discussed “the technical cooperation of the United Nations for development in Algeria and the embodiment of sustainable development goals in many fields, especially the economic ones”.

“The reforms initiated by the Algerian government are very important, including those related to the creation of new jobs, economic diversification and support for social protection”.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidency of the Republic, was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, and the Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Abdelaziz Khalaf.