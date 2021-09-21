Higher Education Ministry To Adopt The LMD Doctorate’s International Standards

The Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry is preparing a new text that regulates the training in the third phase to obtain the LMD doctoral degree to comply with the international standards approved in the graduation and to identify the specific needs of each speciality.

Echorouk sources reported that the date of holding the contest, which can be programmed in any month of the current university year, has not yet been determined because the training in the doctorate is different from the rest of the phases and is not linked mainly to the pedagogical calendar for the other years in the bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and the students who succeed in obtaining the Doctorate can end the theoretical aspect of training at any time for registration and deposit the doctoral project at the level of scientific councils to start research.

The Higher Education Minister Abdelbaki Benziane will personally announce, at the start of the university year, October 3, 2021, the new details and terms of the doctoral competition for the academic year 2021-2022, as soon as the committee in charge of putting the last retouches in coordination with the regional seminars is completed on the organizational text that will be presented to the social partners to express their opinion on it before it will be announced officially and release the list of approved training offers, and the number of open positions for this year.

The same sources stated that cancelling the classification remains for the second year in a row, as approved by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the benefit of students wishing to pass a doctorate to allow everyone to compete.

In a related context, the criteria and other conditions related to selection and candidacy to pass the competition will be adjusted to match the applicable international standards for obtaining higher degrees in university studies on the one hand and to be in line with the university’s framing needs on the other hand, as the decision will be made for the first time about the type of certificates and for who they will be granted, especially after the new pattern of employment initiated by the ministry to absorb unemployment among the “doctors” category after agreeing with the public office to create jobs for doctors outside the higher education sector, especially since the number of Doctorate graduated in Algeria reached about 8000.

The Higher Education Ministry intends to adjust the number compared to the real needs of the universities and the most requested specialities while finding a legal formula that guarantees employment for Doctorate graduated in the sectors that have objectives in the development research.