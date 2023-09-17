Ibrahim Boughali: “Algeria Rejects Foreign Interference in Countries’ Internal Affairs”

Chairman of the National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, received his counterpart, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Ma’awali, here on Sunday, September 17.

During their meeting, Boughali reviewed Algeria’s positions on several current issues, and recalled Algeria’s established principles, especially concerning rejecting foreign interference in countries’ internal affairs.



According to the statement published by the National People’s Assembly, at the beginning of the talks that brought him together with Al-Ma’awali, Boughali highlighted “the depth of the relations that bring the two countries together, explaining that they are witnessing an upward trend and a convergence of views on many issues raised on the international and Arab worlds.”



The speaker of the National People’s Assembly also affirmed that “the two countries have similar views on many issues raised on the international scene, but they share the same positions regarding the Palestinian issue, which is the central issue of the Arab and Islamic nations.”



He also continued in this context, “reviewing Algeria’s positions regarding several current issues, such as the Sahrawi issue and the crisis in Niger”. He also mentioned its established principles, especially about rejecting foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries,” the statement added.



For his part, the Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Ma’awali, explained that “His invitation to visit Algeria embodies a sincere desire to develop bilateral relations that are distinguished in history.”



He also appreciated “the outcomes of the Arab-Algerian summit, especially about unifying the Palestinian ranks.”



Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Ma’awali also confirmed, according to the same source, “that his country seeks to consolidate its economic cooperation with all Arab countries,” before he went on to list the qualifications enjoyed by the Sultanate, calling, in this regard, for Algerian investors to come to the Sultanate, which is located on the global shipping line, which has legislation consistent with international requirements in this field.”



The Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman arrived in Algeria last Thursday at the invitation of the President of the National People’s Assembly, for an official visit to Algeria extending from September 14 to 19, 2023.