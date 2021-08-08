Importers Of Oxygen Equipment Exempted From Paying Customs Duties

On Sunday, The General Directorate of Customs issued a list of medical equipment concerned with total exemption from customs duties and fees, including condensers, oxygen concentrators, medical “O2” bottles and equipment used in hospitals, and said that the procedure includes travellers, charitable foundations, businessmen, economic dealers and parcel owners.

The Director of Information and Communication at the General Directorate of Customs, Nassima Alou Briksi, told Echorouk that a new list was issued on Sunday, and includes coding and names of medical equipment and materials concerned with procedures for total exemption from customs duties and fees, which include oxygen generators, concentrators and medical “O2” bottles, and all the equipment that is used to stem the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic, which is supplied to hospitals and health centres, and is used in the treatment of patients.

“The importers of these types of equipment, whether they are ordinary citizens, travellers, charitable foundations, businessmen, economic dealers, and even parcel owners, are exempted from paying all customs duties and fees”.

“The General Directorate of Customs updated its procedures that were taken in March 2020 after the emergence of the Covid19, through a study prepared by the Directorate of Tax Collection, which includes all products concerned with customs exemption, which represent equipment directed to treat and stem the Covid19 virus. Hospitals did not need these concentrators and capacitors, which made them out of the previous lists that have been expanded today to include new equipment”.

“The new procedure includes all importers who will benefit from the exemption, and a green corridor is allocated to pass this equipment and release them immediately on the same day, after transferring the traveller’s data and identity, equipment characteristics, capabilities, energy and industrial advantages, and packages that are controlled at the level of the concerned interest, to verify its identity and the identity of its owner, and these control measures aim to prevent fraud and “death trading”, which are practised by some opportunists who take advantage of the difficult conditions of society”.

Concerning import licenses, the spokeswoman explained that they help the owners of commercial purposes, according to the instructions of the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane, while the associations are obliged to approach the interests of the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry, especially since the equipment that they will import will be given as a gift, asserting that; “Procedures have been adapted. Customs is in the interest of charitable work”, calling on citizens to adhere to caution and social distancing measures to be able to control the pandemic, and not be satisfied with importing equipment and solidarity donations.

The Director of Communication at the customs level called citizens not to be drawn into rumours if some people publish any information about the new customs procedures, and to approach the Communication Directorate to see the truth, denying the existence of any difficulties in the customs of medical equipment “oxygen concentrators” by the operational services, and also confirmed the dedication of facilities procedures included in the legislation in favour of importers of these materials.