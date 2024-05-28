Investigations Into The “Pegasus” Spy Scandal Implicate The Moroccan Regime Again

The information obtained by the European Investigative System (OEI) regarding the involvement of the Moroccan regime’s intelligence services in the “Pegasus” spy scandal, based on the data received by the (Spanish) National Court from its French counterpart, indicates that Moroccan intelligence is the likely accused in this scandal Which shook the throne of the Moroccan palace and embarrassed major European countries such as France and Spain.

Reports indicated that the (Spanish) National Court judge, José Luis Calama, who is studying the case, a month ago commissioned the Spanish National Cryptographic Center (CCN) to study the data that the Spanish party received from its French counterpart, which revealed a “large number” of similarities.

Among the hacking operations that affected the mobile phones of Sahrawi activists in French territory, as well as those that targeted the mobile phones of the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, both of whom are members of the government of Pedro Sanchez.

Based on identical sources, the Spanish newspaper Diario de León reported that the European Investigative System (OEI) found that the “Pegasus” software developed by the Zionist company “ANSO” used the email account “linakeller2203@gmail.com,” which is The same account that the Zionist “malware” used to hack the phones of the Spanish Ministers of Defense and the Interior, as well as simultaneously controlling at least four people in France, whom the Moroccan regime placed among its targets, because of their defense of the Sahrawi cause.

The matter concerns the French activist Claude Mangin, wife of the Sahrawi political prisoner Nima Asfari, as well as the Sahrawi diplomat and representative of the Polisario Front in Switzerland and the United Nations, Abiy Bachraya al-Bashir, and the activist Philippe Boisseau, mayor of Ivry-sur-Seine, a strong advocate of the Sahrawi cause, and Hicham Mansouri, the investigative Moroccan journalist who lives in exile in France.

The Zionist spy software used by Moroccan intelligence to penetrate its targets, based on leaked investigations, targeted the mobile phone of the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, which was found to have been hacked four times, in the period from May to October 2021, a period in which relations were… The Spanish-Moroccan government is in a state of estrangement, after the Moroccan regime summoned its ambassador to Madrid, Karima Benaich, in protest against the government of Pedro Sanchez receiving the Sahrawi president, Brahim Ghali, for medical treatment of the repercussions of “Covid-19.”

The same period also witnessed the Moroccan regime using the card of illegal immigrants to put pressure on the Spanish authorities to bring them to their knees, as the Moroccan police and gendarmerie services received orders to make way for about ten thousand immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa to storm the land border between the two countries through the two occupied enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Investigations estimated the size of the documents stolen from the Spanish Minister of Defense’s phone at about 9 megabytes, during the period between December 18 and 23, and perhaps more, according to investigators. Regarding the phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grand Marlaska, it was hacked between the second and seventh of June 2021. The hacking process resulted in the theft of 400 megabytes of documents, a date that coincided with the invasion of about ten thousand illegal immigrants from Africa in the city of Ceuta during the period Extending between June 7 and 23, 2021.