Issad Rebrab, Morocco’s PM Maintain Their Presence in Forbes List

Forbes’ list of the richest people in Africa for 2022 includes Arab billionaires from Egypt, Morocco and Algeria, and it monitors the wealth of African billionaires residing in the black continent where their main business is located there, so the Egyptian billionaire residing in London, Mohamed Al-Fayed, was excluded.



According to Forbes, the billionaire Issad Rebrab and his family ranked second on the list of the richest Arabs for the year 2021, with a net worth of $ 5.1 billion. He is the only Algerian on the list and he is the founder and CEO of Cevital, the largest private company in Algeria operating in the field of food and beverage.

The Egyptian investor and descendant of the richest family in Egypt, Nassef Sawiris, ranks fourth on the list, with a net worth of $8.6 billion as of January 23, 2022. His company is operating in the field of construction and engineering.



His fortune on the Forbes list of world billionaires is about $8.2 billion as of January 25, 2022. His billionaire brother Naguib Sawiris ranked eighth, with a net of $3.4 billion.



The Egyptian billionaire, Mohamed Mansour, who oversees the Mansour family group, ranked 12th on the list, which also includes his brothers Yasseen and Youssef, who share ownership of the family group, ranked 18th and 15th respectively.



The Forbes list includes only two billionaires from Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch and his family with a net worth of $2.2 billion, and Othman Benjelloun and his family with a net worth estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.



Akhannouch, who owns a majority stake in the multi-billion dollar Akwa Group, was appointed prime minister of Morocco in September 2021, while Benjelloun is CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa.



Egypt and South Africa have the most billionaires on the Forbes Africa’s Billionaires List 2022, with five billionaires each, followed by Nigeria with three and Morocco with two.

